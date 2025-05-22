Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, May 23, 2025
Live Tv

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season

Planning a summer getaway without draining your savings? Discover smart, secure, and budget-friendly travel tips using your Visa card.

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season

As summer holidays approach, travellers across the globe are gearing up to explore beaches, mountains, and everything in between.


As summer holidays approach, travellers across the globe are gearing up to explore beaches, mountains, and everything in between. But smart travel isn’t just about packing light it’s also about spending wisely. With a few clever strategies, you can enjoy your vacation without breaking the bank.

Here’s how to make the most of your summer travels while keeping your expenses low and payments secure.

Unlock Travel Perks with Visa Cards

When booking flights, accommodations, or experiences, using your Visa credit, debit or prepaid card could earn you more than just memories. Many Visa cards come loaded with travel-friendly benefits from cashback offers and reward points to hotel discounts and flight deals. Check your card’s benefits before making a booking you could end up saving big.

Tap Into Contactless Payments for Seamless Spending

Gone are the days of fumbling for cash or waiting in queues. This summer, speed up your transactions by using contactless payments. Simply tap your Visa card or smartphone on enabled machines it’s fast, secure, and widely accepted. Storing your card on mobile wallets also adds a layer of convenience while on the move.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Travel Smart with Multicurrency Cards

Heading abroad? Avoid currency conversion hassles and fluctuating exchange rates by using multicurrency forex or travel cards. You can also activate international usage on your regular Visa credit or debit card to enjoy seamless spending overseas. These cards are especially useful in managing expenses across different countries.

Prioritise Payment Security While Travelling

Security should never take a holiday. Visa cards equipped with chip-and-PIN technology, tokenisation, and biometric authentication offer safer online and offline transactions. Travellers are advised to use cards that follow PCI-DSS protocols for added protection against fraud.

Stay in Control with Real-Time Spend Alerts

Budgeting on the go has never been easier. Activate real-time transaction alerts via your banking app to monitor expenses instantly. This feature helps you stay within budget, avoid unnecessary purchases, and make informed spending decisions making your holiday both enjoyable and stress-free.

Budget-friendly travel isn’t about cutting corners it’s about making smart choices. With Visa’s range of secure, flexible, and rewarding payment solutions, your summer adventures can be just as light on your wallet as they are rich in experience. So pack your bags, plan your itinerary, and spend smarter this season.

ALSO READ: How To Take Care Of Your Hair This Summer: Easy Hacks To Beat The Heat

Filed under

budget travel tips summer travel hacks

Vietnamese government has

Vietnam Orders Telegram Messaging App Blocked Over Data Cooperation Failure: Report
Iranian Foreign Minister

US-Iran Nuclear Talks to Resume Today – Here’s What to Expect
Industrialist Gautam Adan

Industrialist Gautam Adani Addresses Rising Northeast Investors Summit
newsx

Who is Madenur Manu? Kannada Comedy Star Arrested Over Alleged Rape And Pregnancy of Actress
When talking about treks

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You...
newsx

Gautam Gambhir Finally Breaks Silence On Rohit-Kohli Test Retirement: ‘Anyone in This Country…’
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Vietnam Orders Telegram Messaging App Blocked Over Data Cooperation Failure: Report

Vietnam Orders Telegram Messaging App Blocked Over Data Cooperation Failure: Report

US-Iran Nuclear Talks to Resume Today – Here’s What to Expect

US-Iran Nuclear Talks to Resume Today – Here’s What to Expect

Industrialist Gautam Adani Addresses Rising Northeast Investors Summit

Industrialist Gautam Adani Addresses Rising Northeast Investors Summit

Who is Madenur Manu? Kannada Comedy Star Arrested Over Alleged Rape And Pregnancy of Actress

Who is Madenur Manu? Kannada Comedy Star Arrested Over Alleged Rape And Pregnancy of Actress

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You Love The Himalayas

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You...

Entertainment

Who is Madenur Manu? Kannada Comedy Star Arrested Over Alleged Rape And Pregnancy of Actress

Who is Madenur Manu? Kannada Comedy Star Arrested Over Alleged Rape And Pregnancy of Actress

Tamannaah Bhatia Named Mysore Sandal Soap Ambassador, Sparks Outcry In Karnataka

Tamannaah Bhatia Named Mysore Sandal Soap Ambassador, Sparks Outcry In Karnataka

Kamal Haasan Remembers Sivaji Ganesan’s Humility And Perfectionism During ‘Thevar Magan’

Kamal Haasan Remembers Sivaji Ganesan’s Humility And Perfectionism During ‘Thevar Magan’

Who Is Faraz Khan? Tiger Shroff’s Co-Star Accuses Ganapath Makers Of Not Paying Him ₹3 Lakhs

Who Is Faraz Khan? Tiger Shroff’s Co-Star Accuses Ganapath Makers Of Not Paying Him ₹3

How Many Times Have I Declared I Am Not On X: Sonu Nigam Calls Out Publications Over Fake Kannada Row News

How Many Times Have I Declared I Am Not On X: Sonu Nigam Calls Out

Lifestyle

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You Love The Himalayas

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

How To Take Care Of Your Hair This Summer: Easy Hacks To Beat The Heat

How To Take Care Of Your Hair This Summer: Easy Hacks To Beat The Heat

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’

Beat Dehydration This Summer With These Easy Water Drinking Tips

Beat Dehydration This Summer With These Easy Water Drinking Tips