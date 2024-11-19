How Safe It Is To Eat Your Favorite Panipuri? Know The Health Risks Linked To Street Foods

Street food lovers beware! Improper hygiene and handling of popular snacks like panipuri and samosas can lead to food poisoning. Here's how to stay safe.

Sometimes the things we love can hurt us the most. We are talking of lip-smacking, delicious street foods here. And no matter how heartbreaking it sounds for street food lovers (which all of us are), it’s true. Sometimes the way they are made and distributed can be the cause of several diseases.

Indian street food is a vibrant reflection of the country’s rich cultural diversity. Being an Indian, it’s difficult to resist street food. However, with all indulgences, there’s a risk of health issues, if not prepared or handled properly.

Panipuri (golgappa):

The water used in panipuri is often sourced from local taps or questionable sources, which can carry bacteria, viruses, or parasites. If the water is not filtered or treated, it can lead to waterborne diseases like E.coli, salmonella, and hepatitis A. Improper storage of the chutney or the fritters left at room temperature for too long can lead to bacteria growth and food poisoning from staphylococcus aureus or clostridium perfringens.

Samosas:

If not cooked properly or stored at a safe temperature, samosas can become a breeding ground for harmful bacteria, especially in the filling. Improper handling or use of expired ingredients like potatoes or oils can lead to contamination with bacteria like Salmonella or E.coli.

Undercooked Meat:

Undercooked meat or meat stored at incorrect temperatures can harbor bacteria like salmonella, campylobacteria, or listeria. Consumption of this can lead to food poisoning.

Chaat:

Chaat is usually served with ingredients that are left out at room temperature for long hours. This can lead to contamination of ingredients like yogurt and chutneys with bacteria. Consuming this can increase the risk of food-borne illnesses.

Do not eat from any unknown street food stalls, especially when visiting a new city.

Inquire from the locals about the good, hygienic food stall vendors.

Practice hygiene (clean hands before consuming).

Observe the vendor’s practices, hygiene, and use of safe water.

