The pandemic has yet again hit hard the largest democracy of the world. Many peoples have scumbled to Covid-19 due to the crumbling medical infrastructure of the country. In this tough time many politicians, business tycoons, and celebrities have come forward with their helping hand for people. Many celebrities have even put forward their contribution towards the development of medical infrastructure and the availability of medicines.

Nicky Bhagnani, an astounding filmmaker who is a perfectionist in his fraternity has shown his empathetic side towards needy people. The well-known producer became the talk of the town when he arranged the oxygen cylinders for several people who required urgent oxygen supply due to the Covid-19. Nicky says, “These times are very disturbing and it is very painful to see how people are struggling with the basic needs. I am giving my small contribution towards the humanitarian needs.” Besides arranging the oxygen cylinders Bhagnani had also donated medicines and PPE kits that helped in the treatment of the deadly virus to numerous hospitals.

Nicky always showed his empathy towards his employees and staff. The filmmaker last year helped his staff members financially. Nicky went on to help every member of his staff whether it is to go back to their hometown or providing basic living facilities. On the surge of covid-19 cases in Maharastra, Nicky provided the basic equipment for fighting with the pandemic like masks, hand gloves, and sanitizers to his staff as well as to their family members. The producer is also helping his staff financially amid the second wave of a pandemic like he did last year.

Nicky Bhagnani is a bewildering and visionary filmmaker, who master is producing numerous kinds of content for the Indian audience. The producer is the co-owner of production house Nicky Vicky Bhagnani Films (NVBF). Currently, the filmmaker is involved in several Bollywood and OTT contents which would go on floors in 2021. Recently, the filmmaker went to Kashmir with his close friend Luv Sinha to finalize the shooting location for his upcoming project.