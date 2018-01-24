The craze to take a selfie video with a speeding train in the background nearly cost the life of a young man in Hyderabad. He escaped with injuries as he was knocked down by a train while aiming for the daring shot. The youth, identified as Shiva by police, attempted the selfie with fast approaching Multi-Modal Transport System (MMTS) train in the background. The incident occurred on Sunday near Bharat Nagar railway station on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

The disturbing video surfaced on Wednesday and went viral with many netizens describing the stunt as “height of stupidity” and appealing to youths never to attempt this. The video shows the young man smiling into his smartphone camera and pointing at the approaching train with his right hand. As the train comes closer, someone is heard warning him. However, he ignores the warning and is heard saying “one minute.” The video ends with a thud as the young man is hit by the train. It records the commotion that followed as people rushed towards him. Hailing from Warangal town of Telangana, Shiva sustained injuries on head and hands. He was admitted to a private hospital where his condition was stated to be stable.

Speaking to an English daily, Dasya Naik, Sub-Inspector, Nampally, Telangana State Railway Police, said that “He did not realise the danger he was in and ignored the furious honking by the loco pilot who tried to warn him. The train hit him and he was thrown away from the track. He received serious injuries on the right hand, head and chest, but is out of danger now.”

The incident was also condemned by former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah. “There is something drastically wrong with this sort of adventure seeking. I can’t believe the stupidity of these young men,” Omar wrote on Twitter.