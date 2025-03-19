Home
Thursday, March 20, 2025
Hyderabad's Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Among the many events that mark this auspicious time, Anam Mirza’s Daawat-e-Ramzan stands out as a beloved destination for food lovers, shoppers, and culture enthusiasts.

Hyderabad's Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?


As the holy month of Ramzan graces Hyderabad, the city transforms into a vibrant hub of festivity, bringing together traditions, flavors, and a sense of unity. Among the many events that mark this auspicious time, Anam Mirza’s Daawat-e-Ramzan stands out as a beloved destination for food lovers, shoppers, and culture enthusiasts. This annual event has become a hallmark of Hyderabad’s Ramzan celebrations, offering a blend of spirituality, culinary delights, and immersive experiences.

What’s New at Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025?

This year, Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025 goes beyond being just a marketplace—it introduces a unique immersive experience that elevates the festive atmosphere. Visitors can explore artistic and interactive exhibits that blend faith, storytelling, and culture, making it more than just an expo.

The Immersive Zone: A Journey Through Art & Spirituality

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Daawat~e~Ramzaan (@daawateramzaan)

The highlight of this year’s event is the Immersive Zone, a first-of-its-kind feature that allows visitors to step into mesmerizing themed rooms designed to enrich the soul and delight the senses.

Infinity Light Room – A breathtaking space filled with infinite reflections of light, symbolizing spiritual enlightenment and the endless mercy of the divine.

Sunflower Room – A dreamlike setting where visitors walk through glowing sunflowers, representing hope, renewal, and peace.

‘Our City Hyderabad Poetry’ by Iqbal Patni – A poetic tribute to the soul of Hyderabad, capturing its rich heritage, culture, and history.

‘Allah’s Plan’ by Mufti Menk – A virtual storytelling experience featuring reflections on faith and life by the world-renowned scholar.

With this new experiential addition, Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025 becomes more than just an expo—it turns into a journey of discovery, introspection, and celebration.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Srushty Ladegaam (@hyderabadfoodtrip)

Everything You Need to Know About Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025

Beyond the Immersive Zone, the event offers an exciting mix of shopping, entertainment, and dining experiences:

Over 250 shopping stalls featuring festive clothing, jewelry, home decor, and more.
A sprawling food court with mouthwatering Hyderabadi delicacies, including Haleem, Biryani, Kebabs, and Sheer Khurma.

Kids’ play area to keep the little ones entertained.
Luxury perfume stalls with exquisite attars and fragrances.

Entry Details & Timings

Immersive Zone Entry Fee: ₹150
General Expo Entry: Free
Location: Kings Palace, Guddimalkapur

Timings: 8:00 PM to 3:00 AM
Dates: March 14 – March 28

Experience the Magic Online

Can’t make it in person? Catch the trending reels on Instagram and witness the beauty of Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025 through social media.

With its unparalleled mix of spirituality, culture, and festivity, this event is a must-visit for anyone looking to experience the essence of Ramzan in Hyderabad. Get ready for a magical night of shopping, feasting, and soulful experiences!

 

