Independence Day 2019: India is going to celebrate 73 years of independence this year, here are 10 songs from Bollywood that will help you to enjoy this day of Nation

This year India celebrates 73 years of independence and this is a national festival and beyond religion, every Indian celebrates this day and it is a matter of great pride and honor for every Indian and Bollywood has also respected the patriotic feeling of every Indian by giving us many songs and movies that are totally dedicated to our country and here are some songs that are totally made for country love that resides in every Indian’s heart.

Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon, Lata Mangeshkar(1963)

When it comes to patriotic songs this iconic song should be on top as it lest the whole country in tears and today also after so many years of release this song put the next level of emotional impact on every Indian’s heart, Lata Mangeshkar’s voice gave soul to this song and today also this song lives in the heart of every Indian.

Aye Watan Mere Abad Rahe Tu, Arijit Singh(2018)

This song from the film Razi released last year and was loved by everyone and Arijit Singh sang it so well that every Indian feels connected with it. He also received Filmfare Award for this song.

Mera Mulk Mera Desh, Kumar Sanu, Aditya Narayan(1996)

This song from the movie Diljale is always played at the time of patriotic performances and was beautifully sung by the duo Aditya Narayan and Kumar Sanu.

India Wale, Shankar Mahadevan(2014)

This song from the movie happy new year is best for dance performances as it is a fast song. Artists for the song is K.K., Shankar Mahadevan, Neeti Mohan, Vishal Dadlani.

Ye Jo Des Hai Tera, A.R.Rahman(2004)

This song gives a lot of patriotic vibes and can’t be missed on national days.

Satyamev Jayate: Theme Song, Ram Sampath, Keerti Sangathia(2012)

This was the theme song of Amir Khan’s famous show Satyamev Jayate and is very soulful sung by Ram Sampath and Keerti Sangathia.

Teri Mitti, B Praak(2019)

This is the latest release from Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari and as this movie was filled with patriotism so is this song with the voice of B Praak this song left everyone in the pool of patriotism.

Sandese Aate Hai, Sonu Nigam, Roop Kumar Rathod(1994)

This song from the film Border left everyone in tears especially army brats as it showed that our soldiers on border stay away from their family and protect the whole country.

Des Mera: Peepli Live, Indian Ocean(2003)

This song should be played on days for Nation.

Salaam India, Vishal Dadlani, Salim-Sulaiman(2014)

This song from the Mary Kom is a must listen on this independence day.