Happy Independence Day 2020 Quotes, whatsapp messages, wishes: Independence Day is on August 15, ind beautiful lines and quotes to share as messages and status here. .

India will be celebrating its 74th Independence Day on August 15th. The date marks India’s freedom from 250 years of British Raj, in 1947, and the establishment of an Indian government, for, by, and of India’s people.

The day is marked by patriotic celebrations and cultural programs all across the country, and it is commemorated through a flag hoisting ceremony. Traditionally, the ceremony takes place at the Red Fort, along with an address to the nation by the Prime Minister. Independence Day is usually a very energetic affair, however, this year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the celebrations will be quite subdued and gatherings would be avoided.

Here are some quotes, whatsapp messages, wishes you can share to celebrate Independence Day, while still remaining safe at home.

Also read: No permanent foes or friends in Politics, Gehlot, Pilot all smiles as they come face-to-face, suspensions of two MLAs revoked

Also read: No objection to CBI inquiry, says Rhea Chakraborty to SC

Quotes:

“One individual may die for an idea, but that idea will, after his death, incarnate itself in a thousand lives.” – Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

“At the dawn of history India started on her unending quest, and trackless centuries are filled with her striving and the grandeur of her success and her failures. Through good and ill fortune alike she has never lost sight of that quest or forgotten the ideals which gave her strength.” – Jawaharlal Nehru

“Forget not that the grossest crime is to compromise with injustice and wrong. Remember the eternal law: you must give if you want to get.” – Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

“If yet your blood does not rage, then it is water that flows in your veins. For what is the flush of youth, if it is not of service to the motherland.” – Chandra Shekhar Azad

“You give me your blood and I will give you Independence!” – Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

“Long years ago, we made a tryst with destiny, and now the time comes when we shall redeem our pledge, …At the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world sleeps, India will awake to life and freedom.” – Jawaharlal Nehru

“Ask not what your country can do for you. Ask what you can do for your country.” – Jawaharlal Nehru

Whatsapp Messages and Wishes:

Freedom in the mind, faith in the words, pride in our soils. Let’s salute the nation on this day Independence Day!

Nothing is more precious than Independence and Liberty. Happy Independence Day!

Thousands laid down their lives so that our country can celebrate this day, never forgetting their sacrifices. Happy Independence Day!

So many people might have forgotten the sacrifices, but we never will, the colorful flag of our country furls so high. Happy Independence Day!

This Independence Day let’s take a pledge to protect the peace and unity of our great nation. Happy Independence Day!

Let’s not take our Independence for granted a do every bit for the nation to protect the legacy of do and die.

Also read: Day after photo-op with Pilot, Gehlot’s trust-vote googly to BJP’s no-confidence motion demand