Its that time of the year where internet compares companies and gives you details about the preferences, numbers and what not. This year Pornhub review for the year 2018 has some surprising revelations. According to the statistics, India’s interest is into ‘Homegrown Porn’ and continues to be one of the most searched keywords containing words such as Indian or Hindi. As desi as it can get, India’s top searches for this year were School, Indian college girls followed by Indian Hd sex.

According to reports India ranks at the third position and gets maximum traffic from us. This year Pornhub received a total of 33.5 billion visits, which is 5 billion more than 2017. Interestingly, from India 30% of porn viewers are women and 70% are men. According to reports this year the top trending searches are Hindi sexy film at 2781%, Bf sexy video at 2531% and Indian Bhojpuri xxx at 544% followed by Telugu blue film at 410 % and desi Gujarati sex at 305%. Seems like the searches revolve around school and colleges as the next searched term is a hot and sexy teacher at 423%. The report also suggests that the top 5 porn stars of this year are Sunny Leone, Mia Khalifa, Dani Danniels, Johnny Sins, and Mia Khalifa. Take a look at the statistics here:

Interestingly, Kim Kardashians 15-year-old sex tape still remains to be one of the most watched videos getting about 55 views per minute! Despite the new content being uploaded every minute.

