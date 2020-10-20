International Chef Day 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages, Whatsapp Status and HD Wallpapers: Every year October 20th is celebrated as International Chefs Day. The day is observed as a tribute to the culinary profession. Here are some International Chef Day 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages, Whatsapp Status and HD Wallpapers to wish your loved ones.

Every year October 20th is celebrated as International Chefs Day. The day is observed as a tribute to the culinary profession. The chefs worldwide focus on passing knowledge and culinary skills to the next generation of Chefs with a sense of pride and commitment to the future. All over the world, this day emphasises on educating kids around the world about eating healthy.

Globally over 100 chef associations participate in International Chefs Day every year. They host various events that promote the career of chefs with people all over the world participating. Esteemed chef Dr Bill Gallagher, former president of WorldChefs began International Chefs Day in 2004. Every year themes are different. This year’s International Chefs Day campaign theme is Healthy Food for the Future!

Across the world Culinary schools, prominent chefs, hotels and culinary experts host a variety of programmes including inspirational speeches, panel discussions, demonstrations of the latest technology in cooking methods and Quiz for students and future chefs. This year WorldChefs invited every chef to host their very own Healthy Food for the Future workshop their region. It could be an event for their own children or an event for 300 children sharing the opportunity to learn and enjoy eating healthy food.

Although the skills aren’t hard to learn, finding the happiness and finding the satisfaction and finding fulfilment in continuously serving somebody else something good to eat, is what makes a really good restaurant.

Chefs are leaders in their own little world.

I think every chef, not just in America, but across the world, has a double edged sword – two jackets, one that’s driven, a self-confessed perfectionist, thoroughbred, hate incompetence and switch off the stove, take off the jacket and become a family man.

I would much rather be a chef who remembers I am a cook then a cook that thinks I am a chef.

Often, admiring a chef and getting to know him is like loving goose liver and then meeting the goose.

A good cook is like a sorceress who dispenses happiness.

A good cook is the peculiar gift of the gods. He must be a perfect creature from the brain to the palate, from the palate to the finger’s end.

I think the most wonderful thing in the world is another chef. I’m always excited about learning new things about food.

