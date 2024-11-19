Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

International Men’s Day: Who Makes A Better Boss – Male Or Female?

On this occasion, discussions around workplace dynamics often surface, particularly regarding leadership styles.

International Men’s Day: Who Makes A Better Boss – Male Or Female?

Every year, November 19 is celebrated as International Men’s Day to honor the achievements and contributions of men to society. On this occasion, discussions around workplace dynamics often surface, particularly regarding leadership styles. A recurring debate is: Who makes a better boss – male or female?

To gain insights, we spoke to employees at NewsX, a reputed media outlet. Here’s what they had to say:

Male Bosses: Organized and Understanding?

Prateek, a sub-editor at NewsX, shared his personal experience, stating,
“A male boss is better than a female boss. My male boss was synchronized and helped me with incremental progress, while my female boss avoided understanding my needs and situation.”

Lavanya, a video editor, echoed this sentiment, simply stating, “Male bosses are better.”

Similarly, Vanshika, another sub-editor, pointed out,
“Male bosses are good listeners and try to understand the employee’s situation. Female bosses, on the other hand, can be reactive in a negative way or prone to panic.”

Female Bosses: Decent and Efficient Leaders?

Satyam, also a sub-editor, expressed a contrasting view:
“Female bosses are better than male bosses because they maintain decency. Male bosses sometimes create an indirect tussle for supremacy, while female bosses are more synchronized.”

Akshit, an editor, was unequivocal in his opinion:
“Female bosses handle things better, and that makes them the better choice.”

The Verdict

The debate over leadership styles is subjective and depends largely on individual experiences and expectations. While some believe male bosses are more systematic and empathetic, others appreciate the decency and efficiency often attributed to female bosses.

As workplaces evolve to focus on skills and inclusivity, the conversation should perhaps shift from gender to qualities that make a great leader—irrespective of gender.

 

Filed under

International Men's Day Men's Day Who is a better boss
Advertisement

Also Read

Maharashtra Set for a Smooth Electoral Process; Voting To Begin Across 288 Assembly Seats

Maharashtra Set for a Smooth Electoral Process; Voting To Begin Across 288 Assembly Seats

PM Modi Embarks on Historic Visit to Guyana, Strengthening Ties with CARICOM and Beyond

PM Modi Embarks on Historic Visit to Guyana, Strengthening Ties with CARICOM and Beyond

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 Live: Mock Polls Begin

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 Live: Mock Polls Begin

WHO Approves Second Mpox Vaccine For Emergency Use

WHO Approves Second Mpox Vaccine For Emergency Use

When Is Thanksgiving 2024 ? Traditions, History, Holidays And All You Need To Know

When Is Thanksgiving 2024 ? Traditions, History, Holidays And All You Need To Know

Entertainment

Prince Harry Gets Neck Tattoo From Jelly Roll: I Was Thinking My Lower Back Or My Ass

Prince Harry Gets Neck Tattoo From Jelly Roll: I Was Thinking My Lower Back Or

AR Rahman, Wife Saira Announce Separation After 29 Years Of Marriage

AR Rahman, Wife Saira Announce Separation After 29 Years Of Marriage

Diddy’s Dorm Inmates Eager To Get His Attention By Doing Small Favours Like Making Bed: Report

Diddy’s Dorm Inmates Eager To Get His Attention By Doing Small Favours Like Making Bed:

You Will Be SHOCKED To Know How Shah Rukh Khan Deals With Failures

You Will Be SHOCKED To Know How Shah Rukh Khan Deals With Failures

Supreme Court Grants Bail To Veteran Malayalam Actor Siddique

Supreme Court Grants Bail To Veteran Malayalam Actor Siddique

Advertisement

Lifestyle

How Safe It Is To Eat Your Favorite Panipuri? Know The Health Risks Linked To Street Foods

How Safe It Is To Eat Your Favorite Panipuri? Know The Health Risks Linked To

Happy International Men’s Day 2024: What Is Toxic Masculinity And Why Is It More Harmful To Men?

Happy International Men’s Day 2024: What Is Toxic Masculinity And Why Is It More Harmful

Does Exercising On An Empty Stomach Boost Your Workout Results?

Does Exercising On An Empty Stomach Boost Your Workout Results?

Want To Visit A Fairyland In India? Find 5 Magical Destinations That Glow in the Dark

Want To Visit A Fairyland In India? Find 5 Magical Destinations That Glow in the

International Men’s Day 2024: A Closer Look At Why It’s More Than Just A Celebration

International Men’s Day 2024: A Closer Look At Why It’s More Than Just A Celebration

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox