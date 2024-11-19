International Men’s Day: Who Makes A Better Boss – Male Or Female?

On this occasion, discussions around workplace dynamics often surface, particularly regarding leadership styles.

Every year, November 19 is celebrated as International Men’s Day to honor the achievements and contributions of men to society. On this occasion, discussions around workplace dynamics often surface, particularly regarding leadership styles. A recurring debate is: Who makes a better boss – male or female?

To gain insights, we spoke to employees at NewsX, a reputed media outlet. Here’s what they had to say:

Male Bosses: Organized and Understanding?

Prateek, a sub-editor at NewsX, shared his personal experience, stating,

“A male boss is better than a female boss. My male boss was synchronized and helped me with incremental progress, while my female boss avoided understanding my needs and situation.”

Lavanya, a video editor, echoed this sentiment, simply stating, “Male bosses are better.”

Similarly, Vanshika, another sub-editor, pointed out,

“Male bosses are good listeners and try to understand the employee’s situation. Female bosses, on the other hand, can be reactive in a negative way or prone to panic.”

Female Bosses: Decent and Efficient Leaders?

Satyam, also a sub-editor, expressed a contrasting view:

“Female bosses are better than male bosses because they maintain decency. Male bosses sometimes create an indirect tussle for supremacy, while female bosses are more synchronized.”

Akshit, an editor, was unequivocal in his opinion:

“Female bosses handle things better, and that makes them the better choice.”

The Verdict

The debate over leadership styles is subjective and depends largely on individual experiences and expectations. While some believe male bosses are more systematic and empathetic, others appreciate the decency and efficiency often attributed to female bosses.

As workplaces evolve to focus on skills and inclusivity, the conversation should perhaps shift from gender to qualities that make a great leader—irrespective of gender.