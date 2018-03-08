The International Women's day is celebrated on March 8, in order to commemorate the women's rights. It is also known as the United Nations (UN) Day for Women's Rights and International Peace. On this International Women's day, March 8, here are 8 charismatic female writers you need to know.

The International Women’s Day is a global day celebration of the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The day is also a call to action for transcending gender parity. From Virginia Woolf to Mahasweta Devi, there are innumerbale female writers who contributed to literature and were known for their emphatic writings on female, female rights and female discrimination. On this International Women’s day, March 8, here are 8 charismatic female writers you need to know about.

Simon de Beauvoir: She was a French writer, political activist and social theorist. Her most well-known book was: The Second Sex, a detailed analysis of women’s oppression and a foundational tract of contemporary feminism. She was also known for her lifelong open relationship with French philosopher Jean-Paul Sartre.

Virginia Woolf: Adeline Virginia Woolf considered as the great feminist, was a prominent English feminist writer from the 20th century and who coined the stream of consciousness. Woolf became one of the central subjects of the 1970s movement of feminist criticism.

Emily Dickinson: She was considered as an American poet. Dickinson began writing as a teenager. Her early influences include Leonard Humphrey, principal of Amherst Academy, and a family friend named Benjamin Franklin Newton, who sent Dickinson a book of poetry by Ralph Waldo Emerson. Do not forget to read her poem, I taste a liquor never brewed.

Jane Austan: She was an English novelist, known primarily for her six major novels, which interpret, critique and comment upon the British landed gentry at the end of the 18th century. With Sense and Sensibility (1811), Pride and Prejudice (1813), Mansfield Park (1814) and Emma (1816), she achieved success as a published writer. She wrote two additional novels, Northanger Abbey and Persuasion.

George Eliot: Known by her pen name George Eliot, was an English novelist, poet, journalist, translator and one of the leading writers of the Victorian era. Do not miss her novel, Mill on the Floss and Daniel Deronda. She used a male pen name, she said, to ensure that her works would be taken seriously. Female authors were published under their own names during Eliot’s lifetime, but she wanted to escape the stereotype of women’s writing being limited to lighthearted romances.

Maya Angelou: She was born Marguerite Annie Johnson an American poet, singer, memoirist and civil rights, activist. She published seven autobiographies, three books of essays, several books of poetry and was credited with a list of plays, movies and television shows spanning over 50 years.

Charlotte Brontë: Was an English novelist and poet, the eldest of the three Brontë sisters who survived into adulthood and whose novels have become classics of English literature. She first published her works (including her best-known novel, Jane Eyre). Her experience as a poet thus reflects the dominant trends in early Victorian literary culture and demonstrates her centrality to the history of nineteenth-century literature.

Mahasweta Devi: Was an Indian Bengali fiction writer and socio-political activist. Her notable literary works include Hajar Churashir Maa, Rudali, and Aranyer Adhikar. She was a self-recognised communist and worked for the rights and empowerment of tribal people.

