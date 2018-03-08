International Women's Day is celebrated on March 8 to honour the work and struggle of women all around the world. People send WhatsApp forwards, quotes and GIFs to wish the women in their lives as the women enjoy the multiple discounts at bars, clothing brands and all the attention. On this day we forget about the women who still getting harassed and raped and how the fourth wave of feminism has achieved absolutely nothing in all these years.

Today, March 8, is celebrated as International Women’s Day, a day when all the men in the world become feminists. Well, at least by the current definition of the word ‘feminism’, they wish all the women in their lives, show women’s day quotes, even get flowers if they feel extra generous and to tell you the truth women love all the attention. Women celebrate this day with free drinks at bars, discounts on major apparel brands, pampering discounts and praises on social media. However, the sad reality is that the International Women’s Day is just another weekday where women are still molested in public transports, still have no right over their body with anti-abortion laws, are still judged for what they wear and are still fighting for a voice in the society.

Women’s Empowerment Movement or the first wave of feminism was to get basic rights like to vote, the second wave feminism was a reaction to this post-war obsession with the idea of the contented housewife and suburban domesticity, a lifestyle that often isolated women and severely limited their choices and opportunities. Having the successes of the first two waves of feminism – the right to vote, the right to work, a greater right to one’s own body, a greater right to education – third-wave feminists felt a need for further changes in the stereotypes against women and in the media portrayals of women as well as in the language that is used to define women.

ALSO READ: Appalling! Male landlord sets married woman on fire for resisting his sexual advances

According to me, the current or the “fourth wave” of feminism is much more aggressive and deteriorating version of the third wave. Why do I say so? Well, the fight has gone from fighting for an EQUAL platform for all genders to proving that women are superior. It has now become a fad, where anyone who says they don’t believe in feminism is bashed, even if the whole point was inclusion for all. If you look closely at the feminism circle you will see 70 % women who know the jargon but not how to implement, 30% who are there to be part of a trend and 10% who actually know what they are fighting for.

The current addition to this 21st-century wave is the Time’s Up movement and the #MeToo movement which took over the internet and literally broke it. Many say that Time’s Up is the result of #MeToo but that is not true. While #MeToo became a platform for women all over the world to come forward and share their struggle with sexual harassment in any and every form, the Time’s Up movement was started by the rich women of the industry for the other women in said industry who face harassment at the hands of powerful men of Hollywood.

Harvey Weinstein is the result of that movement and yes that is a great achievement especially to bring down the biggest producer in Hollywood and the fact that he had allegedly attacked over 50 women, so yes kudos to you! But, as you as a women beat your chest about it, go back to #MeToo, what did happen to all those cases? Nothing! So at the end of the day, it was brought down to a hashtag on social media.

I am all for women empowerment, equal pay and fight against sexual harassment, but I also believe that all sexes should get that right. A man who was harassed has the same right to speak up as a woman does, he has every right to not be laughed at when he talks about his struggles, he has every right to say that men face stereotypical generalisation as well because they do.

ALSO READ: Golden Globes Awards 2018: Oprah Winfrey’s Golden Globes ‘Their time is up’ speech is making history

Equal pay has a key component that we are forgetting, EQUAL. If a woman has the same skill set as a woman, she should be paid equal, if she has the same celebrity powers she should be paid equally. If you come up to me and say that Shah Rukh Khan who has worked in the industry for over two decades and Deepika Padukone who is only a few films old should be paid equally, I will laugh in your face. A man who has more experience, more screen time and more fan power will be paid more, which is what happened when Deepika was paid more than Amitabh Bachchan in Piku, why did no one say anything then?

As far as laws are concerned, women have the right to pick up their phones and report harassment which means they give a name and address and the job is done, the women are not questioned, not asked for proof till much later which has led to a significant increase in the arrest of innocent men where revengeful women file reports. Not just harassment but even false dowry reports are filed. So I don’t think women are not innocent creatures who don’t know anything. Women on women hate is more prevalent than anything else, we judge a girl for what she is wearing, saying or doing before a man judges, we use the word ‘slut’ more than them and the competition is just insane.

Before you pick up your pitchforks and torches to ostracise me for saying what we all think, do look at your life and think has Time’s Up helped those women who still face marital rape, has #MeToo saved the women who are tortured for dowry or has any of the ‘feminists’ stopped the rape and sexual harassment that middle-class women and poor women face every single day in every single place? Because as we sit in India and pat our backs for these international movements, comedians like Aayushi Jagad are spat on for voicing her opinion, the most search hits are hit and sexy pictures of an actress and both the sexes in the world are equally harassed, equally generalised and equally stuck in this loop of finding a voice.

ALSO READ: Kolkata man rapes 3-year-old in bus while ignoring her brother’s pleadings