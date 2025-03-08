Home
Saturday, March 8, 2025
Live Tv
International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

As the world celebrates International Women's Day on March 8, 2025, attention turns to the health and well-being of women globally.

As the world celebrates International Women’s Day on March 8, 2025, attention turns to the health and well-being of women globally. One critical aspect of women’s health is cancer awareness and prevention. Today as we celebrate Women’s day so here we will focus on common cancers affecting women, ways to test for them, and essential tips for staying safe.

Common Cancers Affecting Women

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), breast cancer is the most common cancer among women worldwide, accounting for 24.5% of all new cancer cases in 2020. Other prevalent cancers affecting women include:

Cervical Cancer: Caused by the human papillomavirus (HPV), cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer among women globally.
Ovarian Cancer: Often diagnosed at an advanced stage, ovarian cancer is a leading cause of cancer deaths among women.
Uterine Cancer: Also known as endometrial cancer, uterine cancer affects the lining of the uterus and is more common in postmenopausal women.

Screening and Testing

Early detection is crucial in the fight against cancer. Regular screening and testing can help identify cancerous cells before symptoms appear, increasing the chances of successful treatment. Here are some essential screening tests for women:

Mammography: Annual mammograms are recommended for women aged 40-74 to detect breast cancer.
Pap Smear: Regular Pap smears can detect abnormal cell changes in the cervix, reducing the risk of cervical cancer.
HPV Test: The HPV test can identify high-risk HPV strains that may lead to cervical cancer.
Pelvic Exam: Annual pelvic exams can help detect ovarian and uterine cancers, although there is no specific screening test for these cancers.

Staying Safe: Prevention and Risk Reduction

While some cancer risk factors cannot be controlled, there are steps women can take to reduce their risk:

Maintain a Healthy Weight: Excess weight increases the risk of breast, ovarian, and uterine cancers.
Exercise Regularly: Physical activity can reduce the risk of breast and uterine cancers.
Eat a Balanced Diet: A diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains can help reduce cancer risk.
Get Vaccinated: The HPV vaccine can protect against cervical cancer and other HPV-related cancers.
Avoid Smoking: Smoking increases the risk of several cancers, including cervical and ovarian cancers.

As we celebrate International Women’s Day 2025, it is essential to prioritize women’s health and well-being. By understanding common cancers affecting women, staying informed about screening and testing options, and taking proactive steps to reduce cancer risk, women can take control of their health and thrive.

Empowering the next generation—young women and girls—means educating them about their bodies and health rights. As UN Secretary-General António Guterres said, equal societies are more prosperous and peaceful, and women’s health is foundational to sustainable development. Thirty years after the Beijing Declaration, progress is evident, but the fight against cancer demands continued vigilance. This March 8, let’s commit to a future where no woman is left behind in the battle against cancer—because “When women and girls can rise, we all thrive”.

Also Read: UN chief On International Women’s Day 2025: ‘When Women, Girls Can Rise, We All Thrive’

 

