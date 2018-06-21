The whole country today is busy celebrating International Yoga Day in a big way. The Prime Minister of the country Narendra Modi too is leading an event at Dehradun and performing asanas with around 50,000 volunteers spreading awareness about the long Indian tradition. And to mark this memorable day and keep yourself healthy, start doing these easy poses listed here.

International Yoga Day 2018: The whole world today is celebrating the fourth edition of International Yoga Day in every possible way they can. Yoga which is a practice of the body and mind is also considered to be a meditative and spiritual practice in India whereas in other parts of the world it is considered to be only a good exercise.

There have been many researchers on Yoga around the world to know the advantages and disadvantages. Many philosophers have given different opinions regarding the effects of Yoga. According to David Gordon White, from the 5th century, Yoga is a meditative means of discovering dysfunctional perception and cognition, as well as overcoming it for release from suffering, inner peace and salvation.

Now, if we talk about the benefits of Yoga, it can make life easier and less stressful, even helping in curing certain diseases. People suffering from high blood pressure, cancer, thyroid, diabetes, kidney disease, heart disease can practice yoga as therapy as it can be a life-saver. Let’s take a look at these Yoga poses that are beneficial for the above diseases:

Yogendra Nishpandabhava (For heart disease): It can be beneficial for heart patients. This asana can be done easily without anyone’s help. Sit on the floor or on a yoga mat leaning against the wall and rest your head and shoulders. Spread your legs keeping a distance of 2 to 3 feet in between the legs. Sit comfortably with your palms resting on your thighs and stay in this posture for 15 minutes in the morning.

Supta Baddha Konasana (For cancer): Sit on the floor and bring your feet together in front of you, make your soles face one another with knees bent and heels pointing toward your groin. Now slowly lie back, taking support with your arms on the floor. Keep your arms on your sides and breathe deeply.

Shavasana or Corpse pose (For thyroid): Lie flat and straight on the back. Place both the arms away from the body at a distance of 15 cms with both palms facing in the upward direction. Slightly curl up the fingers a bit. Move both the feet slightly apart and relax closing your eyes. Keep your head and spine in a fully straight line and feel your breath. Stay in that position for some time.

Dhanurasana or Bow pose (For Diabetes): Lie on your stomach with your arms by the side of your body. Now folding your legs with your hands backwards try to hold your ankles. After you attain the position lift your chest breathing in simultaneously. Stay in this position for some time and take long breaths. After 15 -20 seconds exhaling your breath come back to normal position and relax

Adho Mukha Shvanasana (Downward-Facing Dog Pose): From the standing position, bend forward and place your hands on the floor, Now push both the legs one by one backwards keeping them together. Make a mountain like shape and stay in that position for some time. This asana stretches full-body and is really good for men.

