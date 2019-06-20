International Yoga Day 2019: Like every year people will gather in large numbers to celebrate Yoga Day. This year the event will be held in Ranchi and the theme will be Yoga for the Heart.

International Yoga Day 2019: June 21 is observed as International yoga Day since its inception in 2015. This year the main event will be held in Ranchi. A total of 50000 participants are expected for the event. The theme will be Yoga for the heart. With yoga, we aim to develop our body. Yoga is practiced in Indian culture since ages. It was Lord Shiva who introduced this beautiful art. However, Patanjali is accepted as the father of modern yoga. Yoga is a Sanskrit word which originated from the root word Yuja, it means to bind, to hold or to align. Yoga holds the body and soul together. It has the power to heal our inner souls.

The revered Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Damodar Das Modi proposed the idea of International Yoga during his speech at the UN General Assembly on 27 September 2014. He claimed yoga as an invaluable gift of India’s ancient tradition which embodies the unity of mind and body. He later proposed 21 June to be observed as World Yoga Day as it is the longest day of the year in the northern hemisphere and has a great significance in many parts of the World.

Here are some images, wallpapers, HD pics & photos for World Yoga Day 2019: