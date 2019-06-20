International Yoga Day 2019: People around the world is ready to celebrate the 5th International Yoga on June 21, 2019. Yoga is a practice that helps in the development of body mind and soul. Surya Namaskar or Salute to the Sun is a yoga practice that consists of 8 yogic postures in 12 different sequences. Check out the steps to do Sun salutation correctly and its benefits.

International Yoga Day 2019: One day to go for the world to celebrate the 5th International Yoga Day. The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) unanimously declared June 21st to be Yoga Day in 2015. Yoga is a practice for the body mind and soul which originated in India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested June 21st be declared International Yoga Day at UNGA, on September 27, 2014, during his UN speech. Lately, Modi has been posting Yoga videos through his Twitter handle. One of the videos shared by Modi on Twitter reads, “Have you made Surya Namaskar a part of your routine?” Here’s the tweet:



Have you made Surya Namaskar a part of your routine? Do watch this video to know why it is a good idea to do so and the advantages that come with regularly practising it. #YogaDay2019 pic.twitter.com/CqfolZzRrj — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 19, 2019

The Surya Namaskar helps in keeping the human mind focussed and sharpens intelligence. It plays an important role in the spiritual development of a human. Practicing during Sunrise or Sunset is mostly recommended as it has the highest effect. It consists of 8 yogic postures in 12 different sequences. Here are the 12 steps of Surya Namaskar in photos:

Steps of Surya Namaskar:

Benefits of Surya Namaskar: