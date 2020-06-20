Bollywood stars, whose profession demands them to be in shape all the time leave no stone unturned to stay fit and be agile. Amid regular shoots and hush-hush life most of these celebrities say they resort to the traditional practice of Yoga.

The word ‘Yoga’ gets its roots from the Sanskrit word ‘Yuj’ which means to join. The science wellbeing, youthfulness and seamless integration of mind, body and soul get it roots in the Indian scriptures. With innumerable benefits and positive effects on physical and mental health, the idea of practising yoga has become an international phenomenon.

Bollywood celebrities have been ardently practising yoga and are keen followers of this age-old tradition, which has become a part of their lifestyle, for keeping them fit and active, even amid the coronavirus-lockdown. Here are 5 such Bollywood divas who have attained Yoga in daily life and proved as an inspiration to others:

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Shilpa, who is a known yoga aficionado, started practising yoga 18 years ago to cure cervical spondylosis. The mother of an 8-year-old son can easily be called the unofficial torchbearer of yoga. Shilpa is an ardent practitioner of ‘Ashtanga Yoga’, which literally means ‘eight-limbed yoga.’ She has not only cured herself but has been idolised as an inspiration by her fans and followers. For making it easier to her fans to attain Yoga into their lifestyle, Shilpa also launched her application ‘Shilpa Shetty Fitness’ app and the fit actor has been sharing her workout regimes via her social media handles.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The ‘Bebo’ of Bollywood is the gorgeous and sizzling beauty queen of Bollywood industry. As many know her for her slim, size zero body and flawless beauty, the star has achieved the same by a combination of hard work out, strict diet plans, strong determination and disciplined life. The 39-year-old star who is known for following a super healthy and desi diet, her go-to workout style is even more holistic. Yoga is one of her favourite go-to regimes and she has been doing it for the past 10 years. While the star has tried all forms of yoga, including inversion exercises and aerial yoga, sun salutations (Surya Namaskar) remain her favourite. The videos and pictures of the actor performing yoga to keep herself fit keep on going viral on the internet.

Malaika Arora

Known for her glowing skin and her fit body, Bollywood Diva Malaika Arora has always been one of the fittest celebrities in the industry. The fitness enthusiast is not only a keen yoga follower but has also taken her passion for yoga one step ahead by investing in a yoga start-up and opened a yoga studio in Mumbai. In her pictures on the social media platforms, the star can be seen not only just performing yoga but doing gravity-defying poses which inspires her fans to get as flexible and fit as the star is. Not only this, the mother of a 17-year-old son, has kept herself young and glowing. In her interviews, she has been talked about holistic wellbeing of the mind and the body and finding inner peace, and how Yoga helped her do that. She also lists Yoga as the secret to her youth – well, Yoga and her genes.

Bipasha Basu

The Bengali Beauty took to yoga aggressively around five years ago, and ever since then has intensely devoted to Yoga and. Bipasha is into Ashtanga yoga, which is a more rigorous and demanding form of yoga focusing largely on one’s breathing. The 41-year-old star has been raising awareness of the benefits of yoga and the importance of keeping active in the current times when taking care of one’s health and well-being is extremely essential. Along with yoga, the star also inspires people to be positive amid the coronavirus pandemic through posts on her social media handles.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Sonam, who stuns all with her fashion statement and it is extremely hard to believe that the petite actor once weighed 86 kgs. The actor went through a major transformation after she was approached for her debut film ‘Saawariya,’ once she got the film, she went on a strict diet plan and workout regime and ended up losing 35 kilos. Sonam got involved in power yoga and artistic yoga and received training in Kathak to accomplish a toned body. And even today, she follows the same routine and exercises. She tries different workouts every day in order to keep motivation high, the Starkid has truly played an inspirational role to all the fans who look up to her as an example.

The United Nations recognised yoga’s benefit at providing a holistic approach to a person’s well-being in December 2014. Following this, on June 19, 2015, the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, declared June 21 as ‘International Day of Yoga’.

