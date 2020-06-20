The Bollywood actress reveals on Instagram that her LIVE yoga session would feature Sports Minister Rijiju and athletes like MC Mary Kom and Anjum Moudgil.

Ahead of the International Yoga Day, actor and Yoga enthusiast Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Saturday announced that she will be hosting a live yoga session – Fun Family Yoga – for school children with the sports minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday.

The ‘Dhadkan’ actor shared the poster of the online event on Instagram and described about the live yoga session in the caption and revealed that she will also be joined by renowned sports personalities like MC Mary Kom.

“The impact Yoga has had on my life is truly commendable. I know and understand the importance of making Yoga a part of our lives, and what better way to incorporate this than to start young?” she wrote.

“So, I will be doing a LIVE Yoga session on #InternationalYogaDay for school children with our sports minister Hon’ble Shri Kiren Rijiju, and renowned athletes like MC Mary Kom and Anjum Moudgil,” she added.

Also read: The OTT series I’ve written should release in 2021: Author Ashwin Sanghi

Also read: Sabyasachi Mukherjee decides to reopen Mumbai outlet as Covid-19 restrictions ease

She further invited her fans to join her for a complete yoga session on Sunday at 5 pm.

“To practice a complete yoga session with your family, tune in on Sunday, June 21st at 5:00 pm sharp on Fit India Movement’s YouTube channel and my Instagram handle (@theshilpashetty) along with the @shilpashettyapp’s Facebook page,” she wrote.

The online event will be streamed live on YouTube as well as the Instagram handle of the actor.

Also read: Reviving Indian arts in times of Covid