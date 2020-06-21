World Yoga Day is observed every year on 21st June. This year Yoga is being celebrated at home due to the social distancing measures, here are some Yoga Day images, quotes, messages, and photos to share it with your loved ones.

People all across the world observe world yoga day on 21st June every year. India has been celebrating international yoga day since 2015 under the current Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. In the wake of the ongoing pandemic and due to social distancing measures, the United Nations kept “Yoga for Health-Yoga at Home” as the theme for this year.

Addressing the nation on Yoga Day 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the world has now restored to virtual yoga due to COVID-19. He further said that Yoga unifies people and the world, thus it is helping us in fighting the pandemic; he also added the importance of the ‘pranayamas’ in building immunity and resolve respiratory illness.

PM Modi also started an online competition called ‘My Life My Yoga” wherein he asked the citizens to participate in the competition by uploading their yoga videos. Yoga is one of the best ways to maintain physical and mental health, the major asset is that you don’t require any equipment; all you need is some space and a mat.

Also Read: Happy Father’s Day 2020 wishes, quotes messages: Happy Fathers day Images, Whatsapp Status, HD wallpapers and Greetings

International Yoga Day 2020: Quotes, images, Facebook and WhatsApp Status https://t.co/NV1T2l1pz3 pic.twitter.com/dtUnygErHJ — Aryan (@Aryan02613989) June 18, 2020

Read: Solar Eclipse June 2020 start and end time: Surya Grahan timing in Delhi, Mumbai, Jammu & Kashmir

Especially with the advent of the virus, yoga can help us remain fit and healthy, not just physically but also mentally. Here are a few quotes and wishes that you can use to embrace yoga and its advantages.

Also Read: International Yoga Day 2020: Shilpa Shetty to host live yoga session with Kiren Rijiju