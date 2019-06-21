The International Day of Yoga will be celebrated this year on Friday, June 21. To find inspirational quotes for WhatsApp and Facebook, read the article.

The International Day of Yoga or Yoga Day is it is popularly called, is celebrated each year on June 21, ever since its inception in 2015. Yoga is a mental, physical and spiritual process that began in India but has now increased in popularity at an exceptional level on a global scale.

A day designated especially to the practice of Yoga was created by the United Nations General Assembly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi initially proposed the idea in his UN address on September 27, 2014. In his United Nations address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested the longest day of the year in the Nothern Hemisphere, i.e, June 21.

The word Yoga is a Sanskrit word, coming from the root word Yuja which means to bind or to align. Yoga, previously seen popular in Indian culture has now garnered global appreciation for its health benefits. People around the world have adopted Yoga into their daily lives with many yoga classes being available across the country and abroad.

Celebrate this Yoga Day on June 21 with a few inspirational quotes:

“Through the practices of yoga, we discover that concern for the happiness and well being of others, including animals, must be an essential part of our own quest for happiness and well being. The fork can be a powerful weapon of mass destruction or a tool to create peace on Earth.” – Sharon Gannon

“When the breath wanders the mind also is unsteady. But when the breath is calmed the mind too will be still, and the yogi achieves long life. Therefore, one should learn to control the breath.” – Hatha Yoga Pradipika

“You cannot always control what goes on outside. But you can always control what goes on inside.” – Mr. Yoga

“The most important pieces of equipment you need for doing yoga are your body and your mind.” – Rodney Yee

“Yoga teaches us to cure what need not be endured and endure what cannot be cured.” – B.K.S. Iyengar

“Yoga, an ancient but perfect science, deals with the evolution of humanity. This evolution includes all aspects of one’s being, from bodily health to self-realization. Yoga means union – the union of body with consciousness and consciousness with the soul. Yoga cultivates the ways of maintaining a balanced attitude in day to day life and endows skill in the performance of one’s actions.” – B.K.S. Iyengar

“Yoga has a sly, clever way of short-circuiting the mental patterns that cause anxiety.” – Baxter Bell

“Yoga gives us the lesson to cure what is fatal to be endured and to endure what you cannot cure.” – Wishing You Happy International Yoga Day 2019!

”Yoga is that music, which keeps you flowing, The Rhythm of the body gets in tune with life, The harmony of the souls and the melody of the mind create the symphony of life!” – Have a Great and Healthy International Yoga Day!

”Yoga introduces you to as a way of rediscovering yourself A sense of completeness gets in tune with life!” – Happy World Yoga Day