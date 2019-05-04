IRCTC offers: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism and Corporation (IRCTC) has introduced an offer of a tour package of eight nights and nine days to Shimla and Manali. According to the official website, the tour is going to start from May 11, 2019.

IRCTC offers: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism and Corporation or popularly known as IRCTC has floated an offer of a tour package of eight nights and nine days to Shimla and Manali for an amount of Rs 29,710 per person. The tour will start from May 11, 2019, in a special AC tourist train as per the official website of IRCTC. As mentioned on the IRCTC’s official website, the rates for the package are Rs 23,950 per person on the triple occupancy basis and Rs 29,710 per person on a single sharing basis including the GST.

Details of the package:

Package name: Shimla Manali Summer special AC tourist train

Travelling mode: AC train

Station/Departure time: Pune – 12:00 hrs on 11/05/2019

Class: 3AC, 2AC and 1AC

Meal plan: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

Hotel: AC Hotel Accommodation.

The boarding and the deboarding points of IRCTC’s tourism package including Pune, Kalyan, Vasai Road, Surat and Vadodara as per the official website of IRCTC. The package starts at Rs 23,950 per person ion a triple occupancy in 3AC. One needs to pay Rs 24,890 on double sharing. The package offers stays in AC hotels and AC tourist buses for any sort of local transfer and sightseeing. The tour includes breakfast, lunch and dinner too. As per the portal, items of personal use, entrance fees and guide charges at monuments are not integrated in the package cost.

Detailed information of package rates:

Single occupancy:

1AC: Rs 38,350 2AC: Rs 32,290 3AC: Rs 29,710

Twin sharing:

1AC: Rs 33,490 2AC: Rs 27,450 3AC: Rs 24,890

Triple sharing:

1AC: Rs 32,520 2AC: Rs 24,050 3AC: Rs 23,950

Child with bed:

1AC: Rs 30,100 2AC: Rs 24,050 3AC: Rs 21,500

Child without bed: