IRCTC Tourism summer offers: With approaching summers, the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation, as per the latest notification mentioned on the website irctctourism.com, the IRCTC is offering a tour package for all the travel lovers. This offer is available for seven nights and eight days to Bengaluru, Mysuru and Ooty. Operating with a special AC tourist train, the train will begin on May 25 from Mumbai. According to the IRCTC Tourism website, the package starts at Rs. 21,590 per person on a triple sharing basis in 3AC, which is inclusive of GST (Goods and Services Tax).

IRCTC Tourism’s Bengaluru, Mysuru and Ooty tour package details:

Package Details

Package Name Bengaluru-Mysore-Ooty Summer Spl AC tourist train (WZTT04)

Traveling Mode AC Train

Station/Departure Time CSMT: 06.30 hours on 25.05.19

Class 3AC, 2AC & 1AC

Meal Plan Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner

Hotel AC Hotel Accommodation

Not just this, IRCTC is also offering a nine nights and 10 days tour package to Puri, Konark, Kolkata, Gaya, Varanasi and Allahabad.

Experience the captivating South Indian destinations with IRCTC Tourism's BANGALORE-MYSORE-OOTY SUMMER SPL AC TOURIST TRAIN. To book the package, visit https://t.co/6bTVaNG8Eb pic.twitter.com/SG652dslWV — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) April 2, 2019

Here are the key things to know about IRCTC’s package:

1. Boarding and deboarding stations in IRCTC’s package include Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, Kalyan, Pune, Daud, Solapur and Kalaburagi.

2. The package begins at Rs. 21,590 per person on the triple sharing basis in 3AC. This means Rs. 22,790 is payable on twin sharing basis in 3AC.

Class Single Occupancy Twin sharing Triple sharing Child with Bed Child without Bed

(IAC) Rs. 35,060 Rs. 29,050 Rs. 27,810 Rs. 24,790 Rs. 21,770

(2AC) Rs. 30,790 Rs. 24,750 Rs. 23,550 Rs. 20,510 Rs. 17,490

(3AC) Rs. 28,850 Rs. 22,790 Rs. 21,590 Rs. 18,560 Rs. 15,550

The package offers accommodation in AC hotels and AC road transfers. Breakfast, dinner and one litre of drinking water per day will be provided to the passengers, said IRCTC.

Booking of the package is available online on IRCTC’s website. Booking can be done through IRCTC’s tourist facilitation centre, zonal offices and regional offices.

5. Items of personal nature such as laundry or entrance fee for monuments etc are not a part of the package,

