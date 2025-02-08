Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming Platform For Free

Love is in the air, and Crunchyroll, the world’s largest anime streaming platform, is celebrating Valentine’s Day 2025 in a grand way! The platform is treating anime fans to a month-long free streaming event featuring some of the most beloved romantic comedy (rom-com) anime titles.

Starting February 1, otakus can enjoy over a dozen rom-com anime series without needing a subscription, making it the perfect way to embrace the season of love.

A Dream Line-Up of Romantic Anime

Crunchyroll has carefully selected a mix of fan-favorite and heartwarming love stories to make this Valentine’s month extra special. From classic romance to hilarious rom-coms, the lineup includes top hits such as:

Fruits Basket

Horimiya

Kaguya-sama: Love Is War

My Dress-Up Darling

Rent-a-Girlfriend

Fans can look forward to heartfelt confessions, romantic misunderstandings, and adorable love stories as they dive into these beautifully animated series.

More Than Just Anime: Perks for Subscribers

While all users can enjoy these romantic anime for free, Crunchyroll is also offering special perks for its Mega Fan and Ultimate Fan subscribers.

Exclusive benefits include:

Access to a growing library of 40+ mobile games

The newly launched “Sweet Sins 2” game

Curated Valentine’s Day watchlists

Subscribers can explore extra content, gaming options, and fun recommendations to enhance their anime experience this February.

A Look at the Free Streaming Lineup

Here’s a sneak peek at some of the top romantic anime titles available for free this February:

1. Rent-a-Girlfriend (TMS Entertainment)

“Kinoshita Kazuya is a 20-year-old college student who rents a girlfriend after a bad breakup. But what starts as a simple arrangement soon leads to real emotions in this hilarious and heartwarming rom-com.”

2. Sasaki and Miyano (Studio DEEN)

“Miyano is obsessed with Boys’ Love manga, but when he meets Sasaki, fiction starts turning into reality in this wholesome love story.”

3. Fruits Basket (TMS Entertainment)

“Tohru Honda finds herself living with the mysterious Soma family, only to discover their magical secret—when hugged by the opposite sex, they transform into zodiac animals!”

4. Horimiya (CloverWorks)

“Hori and Miyamura lead double lives—one at school and another at home. When their secrets are revealed to each other, an unexpected romance begins to bloom.”

5. Kaguya-sama: Love Is War (A-1 Pictures)

“Two geniuses at Shuchiin Academy refuse to confess their feelings first. Instead, they engage in a battle of wits to trick the other into making the first move!”

6. My Dress-Up Darling (CloverWorks)

“Wakana Gojo, a shy doll-maker, and Marin Kitagawa, a popular cosplayer, form an unlikely bond when she asks him to make her cosplay outfits.”

7. Ouran High School Host Club (BONES)

“Haruhi accidentally breaks an expensive vase and ends up working for the Host Club, where she must keep her true identity a secret while navigating romance and comedy.”

8. Tomo-chan Is a Girl! (Lay-duce)

“Tomboy Tomo is in love with her childhood friend Junichiro, but he only sees her as one of the guys! Will he ever realize her true feelings?”

9. My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 (Madhouse)

“Akane, heartbroken from a bad breakup, unexpectedly finds herself drawn to Yamada, an online gamer with a cold exterior but a kind heart.”

10. Recovery of an MMO Junkie (Signal.MD)

“Moriko, a 30-year-old who quits her job to play video games, finds herself in a romantic adventure both online and in real life.”

11. More Than a Married Couple, but Not Lovers (Studio Mother)

“High schoolers Jirou and Akari are forced into a ‘marriage project’ where they must act as a couple—but can real feelings develop between them?”

12. Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! (Silver Link, Blade)

“Cute and fashionable girls light up the snowy landscapes of Hokkaido in this charming winter rom-com.”

13. Bottom-Tier Character Tomozaki (Project No.9)

“Pro-gamer Tomozaki Fumiya struggles with real-life interactions until a popular classmate takes him under her wing.”

14. Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian (Doga Kobo)

“Alya keeps dropping flirtatious hints to Kuze in Russian, thinking he won’t understand. Little does she know, he speaks the language fluently!”

15. A Couple of Cuckoos (Shin-Ei Animation, SynergySP)

“Switched at birth, Nagi and Erika are caught in a complicated situation where their families want them to marry—but Nagi has a crush on someone else!”

16. An Archdemon’s Dilemma: How to Love Your Elf Bride (Brain’s Base)

“A powerful sorcerer buys an elf slave named Nephelia, but their awkward relationship soon turns into something deeper.”

17. A Sign of Affection (Ajia-do Animation Works)

“A college girl with hearing loss meets a multilingual upperclassman who introduces her to a whole new world of experiences and love.”

Why This Valentine’s Gift Matters

Crunchyroll’s free romantic anime event is more than just a celebration of Valentine’s Day—it’s an opportunity for fans to experience new love stories and revisit old favorites without any cost.

Whether you’re looking for heartfelt confessions, comedic misunderstandings, or touching moments, there’s something for every anime fan this February.

How to Watch for Free?

To enjoy these anime titles, simply log in to Crunchyroll anytime during February 2025, and start streaming the special Valentine’s Day lineup without a subscription.

So grab some popcorn, curl up with your loved ones (or your favorite plushie), and dive into the most romantic anime binge session of the year!