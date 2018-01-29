This man left his job from Indian Space Research Organisation to pursue his dream as an entrepreneur. Rambhai Kori, who worked as an electrician at ISRO, now sells tea around IIM Ahmedabad. He left his job because to start his own business. Many students from IIM Ahmedabad have done the case study on him.

A man from Uttar Pradesh has left his job from Indian Space research Organisation to just to sell tea (chai). Shocking! but yes its true. Rambhai Kori who worked for ISRO, left his job to pursue his dream as an entrepreneur. He is a resident of Uttar Pradesh, came to Ahmedabad, Gujarat with his father and started his schooling in the city. After the school, he joined technical diploma course but left the course midway due to family issues and later worked with Indian Space research Organisation (ISRO) as an electrician for the number of years, but he left that job to sell tea.

“I wanted to start something of my own but couldn’t find anything. Until, one day when I had come here outside Indian Institute of Management (IIM) to buy some beedis (Cigarettes) for my relative and at that time this area was like a jungle and didn’t even have a Pakka (Concrete) road”, he says.

He got the idea to sell tea, when he realised that there is a paan shop, snacks stall along the road but no tea shop in the area, so he decided that he will open a tea stall.

“I have been selling tea here for more than 5 decades” he added.

Many students of IIM-Ahemdabad have also written a case study on his business model and idea.

“When IIM-A wrapped a high wall around its campus, it left a small window unbricked only for me so that I can continue to run this tea stall. From working at ISRO to selling tea to the students of one of the best institution of our country, the journey has been beautiful”, he recalls.

Despite his good going business, Rambhai Kori has some regrets in his life that still pinches him.

“The sad part about my life has been that the students who have been my customer have turned into Policymakers, CEO’S, Politicians, Professors and what not but I have not progressed in life. I still remain the same ‘Chaiwallah’, says Rambhai Kori.