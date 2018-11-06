iTV Foundation organized Diwali celebrations for a special evening for the visually impaired students at Delhi’s Blind School Relief Association with Bollywood actor and producer Chitrangda Singh.

iTV Foundation, the corporate social responsibility (CSR) wing of iTV Network, organized Diwali celebrations at Blind Relief Association for a special evening for the visually impaired students at Delhi’s Blind School Relief Association.

The special evening was attended by Bollywood actor and producer Chitrangda Singh and Aishwarya Sharma, chairperson, iTV Foundation along with representatives of Hotel Pullman and Novotel New Delhi Aerocity. During the event, Aishwarya Sharma distributed hand-made unadulterated chocolate brownies to students and staff of Blind school relief association.

On this occasion, Aishwarya Sharma, chairperson, iTV Foundation said, “I am glad to be a part of this special Diwali event, while spending time with these students, I realized that their own lives are in dark, but I can see the joy on their faces while they are showcasing their talent in making beautiful candles and diyas which will bring light in our lives.”

Commenting on her interaction with the children, Chitrangda Singh said, “As a Delhiite, I have often visited the Blind School Diwali Bazaar and I am always impressed with their immense talent, and the beautiful products on display. I wanted to spend some time with the children and I am happy we could do this for Diwali. I thank the iTV Foundation, Blind Relief Association and Pullman New Delhi Aerocity for helping put together a wonderful evening.”

At the event, Aishwarya Sharma and Bollywood actor, Chitrangda Singh spend some time with visually impaired children and volunteers, these children showed some immense talent during the special activities of ghazal session, storytelling, gift paper wrapping, diya, candle making and shayari session.

The CSR wing of Pullman & Novotel New Delhi Aerocity also partnered in distributing sweets during the event.

