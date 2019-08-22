Janmashtmi 2019: This festival has special significance in heart and mind and every devotee celebrate this festival in their own way, read further to know various type of celebration of this festival. This year Janmashtami is celebrated on August 24, 2019.

Krishna Janmashtmi or Gokulashtmi is a Hindu festival and is celebrated annually. This year Janmashtami is celebrated on August 24, 2019. According to the Hindu calendar, Krishna Janmashtmi is celebrated on Ashtami(eighth day) of Krishna Paksha(dark fortnight) in the month of Bhadrapada. In some areas of India, it is a Gazetted holiday.

This festival is celebrated with joy and is a very important festival as it denotes birthday of Lord Krishna, the eighth reincarnation of Lord Vishnu. Lord Krishna has many devotees all over the world and his preachings in the form Bhagwat Geeta are followed by his devotees all over the world.

Lord Krishna was born in Mathura as Devaki and Vasudev’s son. He was born in chaotic situations as his maternal uncle Kansa wanted to kill him as it was a prediction that he(Kansa) will be killed by the child of his sister and because of this, he imprisoned his sister Devaki along with her husband Vasudev.

Janmashtmi is celebrated with immense delight all over India and as India is a diverse country, the festival is celebrated in different ways in different areas. Read further to know various ways of celebrating Janmashtmi in different parts of India.

Mathura

Mathura and Vrindavan celebrate Krishna Janmashtmi with another level of joy and excitement as Mathura is the birthplace of Lord Krishna. Mathura’s Janmashtami celebration is famous all over the world and people across the world reach Mathura to celebrate the Birthday of their Lord. Lord Krishna spent his childhood days in Mathura and Vrindavan and there are many tourist places where there is Lord Krishna’s relevance. All the temples of Mathura are decorated with lights and flowers.

Maharashtra

In Maharashtra, Janmashtmi is celebrated in a very excited and adventurous manner. Dahi Handi competitions are conducted in almost every area of Maharashtra. in this competition young people of the area team up together and form a pyramid and one of the members of the team climbs the pyramid and break the Dahi Handi.

Gujrat

Janmashtmi has major relevance in Dwarka in Gujrat as it is the place where Lord Krishna established his kingdom. here also Janmashtami is celebrated with immense joy and pleasure and like Maharashtra here also it is celebrated with competitions of Makkhan Handi, along with that it is celebrated through folk dance, bhajan, and many other ways.

Eastern and Northeastern India

In this region, Janmashtami is celebrated through love-inspired dance drama arts of Radha-Krishna called Rasilla. There are two famous temples here Iskon temple and Shree Govindajee Temple and in both of these temples, Jnmashtmi is vitally celebrated with joy.

Odisha and West Bengal

In Odisha specifically in Puri, this festival has major significance as the famous temple of puri worships Lord Krishna. In West Bengal, this festival is also called Shri Krishna Jayanti and people celebrate this day by fasting and worshipping.