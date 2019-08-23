Krishna Janmashtami Songs 2019, Lord Krishna Devotional Songs, DJ Mix MP3, Videos Jukebox, Download Shri Krishna Jayanti Special Bhajan, Aarti, Geet for Dance: These songs from Bollywood will help you to enjoy your Janmashtami, scroll ahead to check the list of popular Bollywood Janmashtami songs.

Krishna Janmashtami Songs 2019, Lord Krishna Devotional Songs, DJ Mix MP3, Videos Jukebox, Download Shri Krishna Jayanti Special Bhajan, Aarti, Geet for Dance. India is a country which celebrates every occasion with full enjoyment. There are so many festivals to celebrate and with every celebration comes dancing which calls for some enthusiastic music and our Bollywood never fails to give good music for every occasion. As Lord Krishna was famous for dancing with his Gopies and spreading love and harmony in the atmosphere, on his birthday celebration it becomes a necessity to dance and enjoy his birthday.

Here are famous Bollywood songs to play this Janmashtami:

Govinda Aala Re- Bluff Master (1963)

With the mesmerizing voice of legendary singer Mohammad Rafi, this song adds a lot of zest in the Janmashtami celebration. In the video of this song, Dahi Handi competition is picturized which will give you a glance at the celebration of Janmashtami. this movie Bluff Master was directed by Manmohan Desai, starring Shammi Kapoor, Saira Bano, and Pran.

Go-Go-GO Govinda- OMG(2012)

This song is from the movie OMG(Oh My God), directed by Umesh Shukla, starring Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal. This song also captures the soul part of Janmashtami that is Dahi Handi with the touch of modernization. Sonakshi Sinha also had a guest appearance in this song.

Maiyya Yashoda- Jhootha Hi Sahi(2010):

Directed by Abbas Tyrewala, the film has John Abraham, Pakhi Tyrewala, and Alishka Varde in lead roles. The film came in 2010 and this song becomes very famous. In this song, Gopies are complaining about Kanha’s notoriety to Maiya Yashoda and Kanha is defending himself.

Kanha Soja Zara- Baahubali-2(2017)

Sung beautifully by Madhushree this song is from the iconic south movie Baahubali-2. Directed by SS Rajamouli, this song features Prabhas, Anushka Shetty.

Radhe Radhe-Dream Girl(2019)

This song from the upcoming Raaj Shaandilyaa directed the film, dream girl it features Ayushmann Khurrana, Nusrat Bharucha is a nice song for dance performances. It is sung by Meet Bros.