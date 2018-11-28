The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries on Wednesday will announce the result of Akshaya AK-371 Lottery at 3:00PM. The first prize in today's lottery is Rs 60 lakh, while the second prize is Rs 5 lakh and third prize at Rs 1 lakh. There's a consolation prize as well of Rs 8,000. Check result at keralalotteryresult.net

The much-awaited result for Akshaya AK-371 Lottery will be announced today ( November 28) by the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries at Sree Chithira Home Auditorium in Thiruvananthapuram between 3:00PM to 4:00PM. Once the result is announced by the state officials, it will be available at the official website of Kerala State Lotteries. People who want to check the result can visit the official website from here: keralalotteryresult.net

According to the Kerala State Lottery officials, they will start declaring result at 2:55PM but the official list of the winners will only be available after 3:50PM. The State Lotteries include different types of Lottery draws with different prize structure every week. There are some bumper prize lotteries between the months as well.

The Karela State Lotteries is a lottery system run by the government of Kerala since 1967, under the lottery department of the state. Interestingly, the government-run lottery system was introduced after banning all private run lotteries in the state.

There are 7 weekly lotteries conducted by the Kerala State Lottery Department and on each day one lucky man/ woman has a chance to win 60 to 70 lakh. The draw is conducted each day at 3:00PM and the final list is published by 4:00PM.

Here’s the list of Lotteries run by the State government and the first prize awarded:

Pournami-Rs 70 lakh (Sunday)

Win Win-Rs 65 lakh (Monday)

Sthree Sakthi-Rs 60 lakh (Tuesday)

Akshaya-Rs 60 lakh (Wednesday)

Karunya Plus-Rs 80 lakh (Thursday)

Nimal-Rs 60 lakh (Friday)

Karunya-Rs 80 lakh (Saturday)

Apart from these state lotteries, Karela state also operates bumper lotteries, Xmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, Thiruvonam and Pooja.

