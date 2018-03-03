After making headlines over breaking the taboos set against breastfeeding, leading magazine 'Grihalaxmi' and model Gilu Joseph faced a lot of criticism for their bold step. A case was registered against the Magazine and the model to deteriorate the feeling of womanhood. After the picture went online, Twitterati also jump into the battle and chose their side to support.

After making headlines over breaking the taboos set against breastfeeding, leading magazine ‘Grihalaxmi’ and model Gilu Joseph faced a lot of criticism for their bold step. The controversy surfaced on March 1, when Grihalakshmi released the cover of their magazine with a woman breastfeeding her baby on it. “Don’t stare, we are #breastfeeding!”, read the caption on their Twitter handle. Their agenda was clear, they wanted to do something for the mothers who face issues while breastfeeding publicly, in short, they wanted to break the taboos revolving around it. But, what happens next has saddened few people.

Yesterday, a case was registered against the magazine and the model in the CJM court of Kollum, Kerela, under IPC sections 3 and 4 of the Prohibition of indecent representation of women Act 1986. The magazine and actress were accused of lewd representation of woman on the cover picture. The actress comes up with her explanation and said she did it for a cause and she does not think that there was nothing wrong with it. As the picture has gone viral and gaining a lot of attention online, so now there are a number of people emerging on Twitter with their opinion on the entire controversy.

To say that a magazine coverpage showing a mother breastfeed is trying to titillate audiences and is cultureless is wrong at so many levels. Its such a pure natural process … #grihalakshmi stop shaming mothers for breastfeeding. #breastfeeding — Tanvi Shukla (@tanvishukla) March 1, 2018

Real bold step. Appreciate the cause — Ramnath Kavle (@KavleRamnath) March 1, 2018

Thank God, They might have burned the #Grihalakshmi already. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/3mEjQU9tm1 — Abhijith VM (@abhyvm) February 28, 2018

When you have nothing else to show your boldness, just strip off#Grihalakshmi pic.twitter.com/xnud7P6mjv — Actor (@CinePradeep) March 2, 2018

What is d message? #Breastfeeding or uselessly reiterating feminism thru flaunting breastfeeding! Even w/o rationale u will always get support on either side. Indian woman do it in pvt & public both, they cover d baby & breast both while doing it public. #Grihalakshmi — Narendra Pandey (@ProfNKPandey) March 2, 2018

There is nothing brave in this. 😏😏😏😏. Brave is sunny Leone. Any model will do anything for fame and money. Karma will be when Gilu's children will be heckled . — radha (@radha_pai_1) March 1, 2018

Complainant, police, magistrate… ain't you raised on Maa ka Doodh (mother's feed)??

And why the administration tolerates this non-sense by letting these people file frivolous cases.#breastfeeding @PMOIndia @rajnathsingh — Ind Initiatives (@IndInitiatives) March 2, 2018

While justifying her step, Gilu Joseph said that she took the move as it is an important issue and needs to be registered. She further added that she had always stayed positive about the project and the negative comments do not affect her. She continued by saying that more than her personal interest, the cover is a result of ‘Grihalakshmi’s’ campaign which was aimed at mothers and wives who are proudly feeding their babies without worrying about anything else. and, that is how it supposed to be. But, the whole controversy has proved that there are still some issues that need to be get noticed as soon as possible.

