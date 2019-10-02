Karva Chauth 2019: Karva Chauth is one of the major festivals celebrated in India. It is celebrated with great zest and happiness among the people specially among women, as this festival centralizes women. Women keep fast for their husband’s long life and good fortune. On this day all women dress up properly and enhance their beauty through various ornaments and makeup and all of them gather together to worship the moon at night and break their fast by drinking water from their husband’s hand.

The word Karwa Chauth is made up of two words Karwa and Chauth, where Karwa refers to an earthen pot and Chauth means Chaturthi. This festival marks the special significance of utensils or pots made up of clay. Karwa Chauth is celebrated to strengthen the bond shared by husband and wife.

Also read: Karva Chauth 2019: Date, Moonrise Time, Karaka Chaturthi Puja Vidhi, Puja Muhurat and Katha

Karva Chauth 2019: Mythological belief

Well there are many stories in our mythology that states the importance of keeping fast on Karwa Chauth, one among all of them is, once their was a war going on between god and demon where demons were dominating the war and gods were losing the war so all the gods consulted to god Brahma and he suggested to all the gods that ask your wives to keep fast for your long life and victory and when gods asked their wives to do so their wives agreed happily and kept the fast for their husbands long life and as the result demons start to losing the war and gods won the war. Since then the fast of Karwa Chauth marks a great value in the heart of every woman and this auspicious festival came into existence.

Karva Chauth 2019: Pujan vidhi

On this day Along with keeping fast for husband devotees also worship the God Ganesha and Goddess Parvati and due to this, it is believed that peace and prosperity pertain at the house of devotees and all the negative energies stay out and everyone lives happily.

Karva Chauth 2019: Mantra

ॐ शिवायै नमः

ॐ नमः शिवाय

ॐ षण्मुखाय नमः

ॐ गणेशाय नमः