Karva Chauth 2019 Vrat: After Durga Puja and Dussehra, Karwa Chauth is what Indian women worldwide are gearing up for. Check out the date and puja timings of Karwa Chauth 2019 for people in the USA, California in this article.

Karva Chauth 2019 Vrat: Karwa Chauth date and puja timings in USA, California: After Dussehra and Durga Puja, women are gearing up for the most auspicious festival and occasion of their lives, the ‘Karwa Chauth’. Yes, this day is celebrated by married Indian women from all over the world irrespective of their address. Some unmarried women also take part in fasting for their prospective grooms. Karwqa Chauth is celebrated widely in the following North Indian states – Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana.

Karwa Chaturthi is also known as Karak Chaturthi. Karak means earthen pots used by the woman to break their fast. This festival is similar to Chhath and Haritalika Teej, which is observed across the state of Bihar and Jharkhand

What is Sargi?

Married women during Karwa Chauth 2019 wake up early morning to eat Sargi given by their mothers-in-law. Sargi is a Thaali that consists of a range of food items to fill up the appetite all day long and help women fast. Sweets, Dry fruits, Fresh fruits are some of the food items that are given to the daughters-in-law by their Mothers-in-law.

Karva Chauth 2019 Vrat: Date and puja timings in USA, California

Karva Chauth Muhurat and Timing for New York, USA location

Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on Wednesday, October 16, 2019

Karwa Chauth 2019 Puja Muhurat – 06:27 PM to 07:44 PM

Karwa Chauth 2019 Duration – 01 Hour 17 Mins

Karwa Chauth 2019 Upavasa Time – 07:16 AM to 08:24 PM

Karwa Chauth 2019 Whole Duration – 13 Hours 08 Mins

Karwa Chauth 2019 Moonrise Timing on Karwa Chauth Day – 08:24 PM

Karwa Chauth 2019 Chaturthi Tithi Start Time- 06:18 PM on Oct 16, 2019

Karwa Chauth 2019 Chaturthi Tithi End Time – 06:59 PM on Oct 17, 2019

Also Read: Diwali 2019 Calendar: Know dates of dhanteras, lakshmi puja, bhai dooj and other important days of the festival of lights

Also Read: Diwali 2019: Dhanteras, lakshmi puja, bhai dooj and other important days