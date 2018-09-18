Karwa Chauth is a one-day festival which is celebrated by married Hindu women in North India. It is observed on the fourth day after the full moon, commonly known as Purnima. This year Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on October 28, 2018.

Karwa Chauth is a significant festival for married Hindu women who fast on this day for the wellbeing and longevity of their husbands. Karwa Chauth is a combination of two words Karwa (small earthen pot) and Chauth (fourth in Hindi). The festival is celebrated with devotion in north Indian states — Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh.

According to the Hindu calendar, the festival is celebrated in the month Kartik. This year Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on October 28.

Karwa Chauth is celebrated by observing a fast without water and food also called nirjala vrat, typically. The fast is observed for the whole day and ends after the seeing the moon. The married women pray for their husband’s safety and long happy life during their fast.

A major ritual of the festival is receiving Sargi from the mother-in-law. The married women, especially Punjabi married women receive a special pre-dawn meal cooked by her mother-in-law which is known as Sargi. It is said that by providing the Sargi, the mother-in-law blesses her daughter-in-law.

Hindu women start prepping up for this festival in a few days advance by gathering cosmetics for them, also known as shringar. The women shop for traditional ornaments, jewellery and puja items including Karwa lamps, henna (Mehndi). The festive time brings heavy discounts on women clothing and cosmetics.

Earlier, the festival was mainly celebrated by the Punjabi women but gradually it has been accepted by different cultures and a lot of women in our country celebrate it with love and integrity. A big credit for this goes to our Hindi Film industry which made people aware of the ritual with different songs and beautiful scenes.

