Karwa Chauth 2018 is around the corner and alike married women, the Hindu custom is followed by the unmarried women. Considered as one of the hardest tradition in Hindu religion, the festival falls on the fourth day after the full moon the Hindu lunisolar month of Kartik. During the day, women are not allowed to eat or even drink water unless they worship the moon at night. As per Hindu mythology, women keep the fast for their husband’s long-life and safety.

While the married women keep the fast for their husbands, the unmarried girls take part in the custom for their boyfriend or fiancee. Coming to the process, the one who is keeping the fast needs to get up early in the morning in the first place. They have to wake before the sunrise as it is the time when they can consume sargi ( food and water before fast) because after sunrise they are not allowed to consume any of it.

During the day, women try to keep themselves busy and what’s better than getting dressed to their best. The women and unmarried girls are mostly advised to wear bright colours and red is one of the most suggested one. Besides this, the festival of Krwa Chauth also celebrates the bond of friendship as the women buy karvas (Clay pots), paint them and share them with their friends after putting some gifts in it.

Here are some of the steps women especially the unmarried women, who are keeping the fast for the first time, should keep in mind:

First, you need to wake up early in the morning and eat sargi as gifted by mother-in-law. Till the moon shows up in the sky, you are not allowed to eat or drink. In the evening, before the moon appears you have to perform the puja. After the puja, wait untill the moon appears and the moment it appears, look at it through a sieve while offering their prayers. And then, you can drink the water and eat food.

