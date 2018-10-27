Karwa Chauth 2018 live updates: Karwa Chauth 2018 is being celebrated across North India and other agricultural states. Karva Chauth is considered as one of the toughest traditions in the Indian culture. The women fast during the day and they eat only after the moon rises at night. This year, the moon is expected to rise at around 7:55 pm.

Women across North India are busy celebrating Karva Chauth 2018. The day is dedicated to all the married women who fast for their husband’s safety and long life. The day is mostly celebrated in regions like Rajasthan, Punjab and western Uttar Pradesh. Besides married women, the girls who are about to get married or are engaged also fast for the well-being of their finances. As per beliefs, it is one of the hardest rituals in Indian culture and women are expected not to eat or even drink during the day.

According to the traditions, the women wake up before the sunrise and they are supposed to keep a fast for the rest of the day. The fast ends at night when the moon appears in the sky. After worshipping the moon, women break their fast after drinking water from their husband’s hand. In some parts, husband’s are also expected to feed their wives the first bite of food.

Traditionally, a puja also takes place in the evening and this year, the time to perform the puja is from5:40 pm to 6:47pm. Also, it is expected that the moon will rise at around 7:55 pm. Meanwhile, women are busy celebrating the day enthusiastically across North without complaining. Here are the LIVE updates on Karwa Chauth 2018: