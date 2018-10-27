Women across North India are busy celebrating Karva Chauth 2018. The day is dedicated to all the married women who fast for their husband’s safety and long life. The day is mostly celebrated in regions like Rajasthan, Punjab and western Uttar Pradesh. Besides married women, the girls who are about to get married or are engaged also fast for the well-being of their finances. As per beliefs, it is one of the hardest rituals in Indian culture and women are expected not to eat or even drink during the day.
According to the traditions, the women wake up before the sunrise and they are supposed to keep a fast for the rest of the day. The fast ends at night when the moon appears in the sky. After worshipping the moon, women break their fast after drinking water from their husband’s hand. In some parts, husband’s are also expected to feed their wives the first bite of food.
Traditionally, a puja also takes place in the evening and this year, the time to perform the puja is from5:40 pm to 6:47pm. Also, it is expected that the moon will rise at around 7:55 pm. Meanwhile, women are busy celebrating the day enthusiastically across North without complaining. Here are the LIVE updates on Karwa Chauth 2018:
Live Blog
Moon rise timing in different states
In Delhi, Agra and Uttar Pradesh, the moon will rise at around 8:30 pm, while in Mumbai, the moon will rise at 8:30 pm. In Ujjain and Indore, the moon rise will take place at 07;57 pm and 08;09 pm. In Bihar, the moon will appear in the sky at around 07:35 pm.
Women grooming for the special day
Karca Chauth is also the day when women groom themselves for the day. they apply Mehandi, put on accessories and wear ethnic dresses to look their best for the night.