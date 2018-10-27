Karwa Chauth 2018 Moonrise time, muhurat, puja time LIVE updates: The auspicious occasion of Kawa Chauth will be celebrated today across India. On Saturday, October 27, 2018, the moon is expected to rise at 07.55 pm in New Delhi and Agra. In Mumbai, it is expected to be visible at around 08:30 pm.

Karwa Chauth 2018 Moonrise time, muhurat, puja time LIVE updates: The Indian festival of love, Karva Chauth 2018 is being celebrated across the country today. The festival is popular with newly married and married Hindu women. The one-day festival, which is celebrated every year in Northern India, is now being observed all over the country. On this day, women pray for the long life of their husbands, keep fast and performs rituals. The fast or Karwa Chauth ka vrat is being performed from sunrise to moonrise. Saturday, October 27, 2018, the moon is expected to rise at 07.55 pm in New Delhi and Agra. In Mumbai, it will be visible at 08:30 pm.

After eating Sargi (the meal prepared by their mothers-in-law) women keep the day-long fast and do not even drink water untill the moon appears. To celebrate the auspicious occassion, women dress up to their best—mostly in Red and bright colours. Mahandi, accessories, Shringhar (make up) are done by the married womens for the long life of thier husbands. At night after the moon rise, the women look at the moon through a sieve and their husband and seeking blessing for their life partners.

