The auspicious occasion of Karwa Chauth is arriving tomorrow and the ladies can’t hold the excitement anymore. From gifts, ornaments, sarees and delicacies, there are so many reasons to be happy about. Married woman all over India observe a fast for the whole day dedicated to their husbands, seeking blessings for their long and happy life. This year, Karwa Chauth will be observed on October 27, 2018. Women break their fast only after they see the moon and their husband’s face.

On this special occasion, husbands gift their wives cosmetics and sarees. Traditionally, the women wear red for Karwa Chauth as this colour represents ‘Suhaag’and love. Matching to their outfits, they accessorize their looks with red bangles and red bindi.

But the new age brides are ditching the tradition of red colour and switching to their favourite colours. No matter what the colour or design is, the feelings is what matters. Dressed in the most stunning outfits, the brides look ethereal and dreamy. For this special day, here are some outfits which can inspire you to glam up a little with the desi touch! We have churned out the best of attires from the wardrobe of these television glam girls.

1. Divyanka Tripathi in ruffled red saree!

2. Karishma Tanna in orange lehenga!

3. Kritika Kamra in bright yellow sharara! Jazz it up with contrasting bangles.

4. Hina Khan in shining Kanjivaram saree!

5. Drashti Dhami in sky blue lehenga saree!

6. Jennifer Winget in pink palazzo set!

7. Anita H Reddy in orange dhoti saree! yes, comfy and stylish.

8. Krystle D Souza in a green traditional gown with a tadka of glam!

9. Surbhi Jyoti in traditional red-yellow lehenga!

10. Mouni Roy in golden shimmery lehenga paired with multi-colour off-shoulder blouse!

11. Surbhi Chanda in dark maroon frilled lehenga!

Karwa Chauth is one of the licensed occasions for the married women to get all dolled-up to their best. While red is a significant universal option, we hope these fashionable outfits of your favourite colours can also help me you get ready!

