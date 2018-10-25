Karwa Chahuth falls on Saturday, October 27 2018. On this day married women are not supposed to eat or drink anything after having sargi early in the morning before the sunrise. The fast is broken only after seeing the moon and the face of husband through net.

Karwa Chauth is one of the most important festivals for the Indian married women. With all the glamour our Bollywood movies – Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gum, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, among other have portrayed relates to this festival, the celebrations have grown massively over the period of so many years.

This year Karwa Chahuth falls on Saturday, October 27 2018. On this day married women are not supposed to eat or drink anything after having sargi early in the morning before the sunrise. The fast is broken only after seeing the moon and the face of husband through net. The fast is for the long life of husbands.With the change in mentality now the husbands fast for their wives too for their long life so here are some tips for men fasting this Karwa Chauth for their loved ones.

Here are some ideas on what to get your husband this Karwa Chauth:

Tech- Gadgets

If yor guy is fond of gadgets, you can consider getting him latest phones, smart watches, etc

like- I-phone X, Fit bit, portable speakers, etc

If your guy is fond of collecting wine and scotch, best gift is to get him bottles.

Take advantage of the weekend and take him for a trip. Book a romantic get away for the weekend and surprise your husband.

Pamper your guy with beard products, beard oils, trimmers, shaving kits, etc

while you both are fasting all day long, try your hands at cooking a sumptuous meal which you both can deviur later on.

Men same as women love to be treated special and nothing works better than surprisng him with gifts every hour. For example if he loves collecting shoes, video games, Gift cards, Netflix or Amazon Prime Subcription packs,etc

