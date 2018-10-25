Karwa Chauth falls on Saturday, October 27 2018. On this day married women are not supposed to eat or drink anything after having Sargi early in the morning before the sunrise. The fast is broken only after seeing the moon and the face of husband through net.

Karwa Chauth is one of the most important festivals for the Indian married women. With all the glamour our Bollywood movies have portrayed relates to this festival, the celebrations have grown massively over the period of so many years.

This year Karwa Chauth falls on Saturday, October 27 2018. On this day married women are not supposed to eat or drink anything after having Sargi early in the morning before the sunrise. The fast is broken only after seeing the moon and the face of husband through net. The fast is for the long life of husbands. With the change in mentality, now the husbands fast for their wives too for their long life. So here are some tips for men fasting this karwa chauth for their loved ones.

1. Keep yourself busy:

Go out for a drive, read books, watch TV, or shop online if you plan to spend Karwa Chauth at home but if not then keep yourself busy at office with work, do whatever it takes to be away from food.

2.Do not enter the cafeteria or food courts.

Entering food courts even to accompany your colleagues and friends will backfire and will leave you hungry and remember this is a day long fast that will add extra years to your wife’s life. So you cant cheat here.





3. Block or mute your chats with your friends who only discuss about food

You might hate doing this but trust us, this will only help you. Would you really want to be a part of this group that only discusses food? Again think about your wife and no cheating!

4.Go for movies

Either go alone, wife or with friends. One of the best ways to keep yourself busy is to watch back to back movies.

5. Bad Idea to bunk work

We understand, you want to stay at home and fast with your wife but think again! instead of sitting at home its better to go out shopping, bowling or something fun.

