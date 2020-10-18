Karwa Chauth 2020: Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on November 4, 2020, in India while it will be celebrated on November 3, 2020, in the United States of America and Canada. On the day of Karwa Chauth, married woman observe a fast and during the fast, even drinking water is forbidden.

This year, the festival of Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on November 4, 2020, across India. On the day of Karwa Chauth, Hindu and Sikh women fast from sunrise to sunset and pray for their husband’s long life. The word Karwa means an earthen pot that is used to keep water cool and the word Chauth is associated with it because this festival falls on the 4th day after the full moon in Kartik month.

Karwa Chauth 2020 Date in India, Canada, USA

Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on November 4, 2020, in India while it will be celebrated on November 3, 2020, in the United States of America and Canada. On the day of Karwa Chauth, married woman observe a fast and during the fast, even drinking water is forbidden.

Karwa Chauth 2020: Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat and Vrat Katha

Married women wake up early (before sunrise) on the day of Karwa Chauth and eat food which is called as sargi. The women then fast for the entire day without even drinking a drop of water. In the evening, women don themselves in beautiful traditional clothes and listen to the Karwa Chauth vrat katha. They break their fast after sighting and offering food to the moon.

Also read: Diwali 2020: Find out dates of 5-day Diwali festivities, including Dhanteras, Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj

Also read: Navratri 2020: 5 binge-worthy and healthy recipes to try

A few women gather and listen to the vrat katha together from an elderly person or a pujaran. Every woman lights a diya and keeps it in her pooja thali along with indoor, incense sticks, rice and other pooja essentials. The family of Lord Shiva is worshipped on this day.

Panchang suggests that the shubh muhurat on the day of Karwa Chauth will commence at 5.29 p.m. and will end a 6.48 p.m. It also suggests that the moonrise will take place at 8.16 p.m. on the day of Karwa Chauth.

Also read: Navratri 2020: Here’s how to watch Ramleela on your mobile app