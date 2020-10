Karwa Chauth 2020 Moonrise Time: Check out City Wise Moon Rise timings or Chand Darshan Time: Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on November 4, 2020, in India. This year, the Chaturthi Tithi will begin on November 4 at 03:24 and will continue till November 5 at 5:14 pm. The auspicious time of worship on Karva Chauth fast will be from 5:29 pm to 6:48 pm. Know more details here.

Karwa Chauth 2020 Moonrise Time: Check out City Wise Moon Rise timings or Chand Darshan Time: Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on November 4, 2020, in India. This year, the Chaturthi Tithi will begin on November 4 at 03:24 and will continue till November 5 at 5:14 pm. The auspicious time of worship on Karva Chauth fast will be from 5:29 pm to 6:48 pm. On this day, the moonrise will be at 8:16 pm.

On the auspicious day of Karwa Chauth, wives fast from sunrise to sunset and pray for their husband’s long life. The word Karwa means an earthen pot that is used to keep water cool and the word Chauth because this festival falls on the 4th day after the full moon in Kartik month. On this day it is mandatory for the wives to fast the whole day and they do not drink water either.

Karwa Chauth 2020 Moonrise Time: Here’s the state-wise schedule:

Karwa Chauth moonrise time in Delhi: 8:12 PM

Karwa Chauth moonrise time in Mumbai: 8:52 PM

Karwa Chauth moonrise time in Lucknow: 8:01 PM

Karwa Chauth moonrise time in Kanpur: 8:15 PM

Karwa Chauth moonrise time in Gurgaon: 8:13 PM

Karwa Chauth moonrise time in Noida: 8:13 PM

Karwa Chauth moonrise time in Ludhiyan: 8:12 PM

Karwa Chauth moonrise time in Chandigarh: 8:09 PM

Karwa Chauth moonrise time in Dehradun: 8:05 PM

Karwa Chauth moonrise time in Varanasi: 7:56 PM

Karwa Chauth moonrise time in Patna: 7:47 PM

Karwa Chauth moonrise time in Jammu: 8:11 PM

Karwa Chauth moonrise time in Bhopal: 8:24 PM

Karwa Chauth moonrise time in Jaipur: 8:2 PM

Karwa Chauth moonrise time in Pune: 8:49 PM

Karwa Chauth moonrise time in Ahmedabad: 8:44 pm

Karva Chauth moon rise time in Bhuvaneswar: 7:55 pm

Karva Chauth moon rise time in Kolkata: 7:40 pm

Karva Chauth moon rise time in Prayagraj: 8:01 pm

Karva Chauth moon rise time in Meerut: 8:09 pm

Karva Chauth moon rise time in Agra: 8:12 pm

Karva Chauth moon rise timings in Jhansi: 8:16 pm

Karva Chauth moon rise time in Muzaffarpur: 7:44 pm

Karwa Chauth moonrise time in Shimla: 8:06 pm

Karva Chauth moon time in Jodhpur: 8: 35 pm

Karwa Chauth moon time today in Ajmer: 8: 28 pm

Karva Chauth moonrise time in Surat: 8:47 pm

Karva Chauth moon time in Ambala: 21:21 pm

Karwa Chauth moon time today in Amritsar: 8:14 pm

Karva Chauth moonrise time in Indore: 8:31 pm

Karwa Chauth moonrise time in Raipur: 8:11 pm

Karva Chauth moon time today in Rajkot: 8:53 pm

Karwa Chauth moon timings in Darjeeling: 7:30 pm

Karva Chauth moonrise time in Hyderabad: 8:32 pm

Karva Chauth moon time in Coimbatore: 8:51 pm

Karwa Chauth moonrise time in Chennai: 8:33 pm

Karwa Chauth moonrise time in Bengaluru: 8:44 pm

