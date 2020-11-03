Karwa Chauth 2020 Puja Samagri: This year, the festival of Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on November 4. Here's the list of pooja items needed for Karwa Chauth vrat.

List of pooja items needed for karva chauth vrat: Karwa Chauth festival will be observed on 4 November 2020 in India. The Hindu and Sikh women will observe a fast from sunrise to sunset and will pray for success and long life of their husbands. Samagri used in Karwa Chauth pooja is listed below.

The items required to fully perform the Pooja are:

Camphor (kapur) Clarified butter (ghee) Cotton wick Curd (dahi) Dhoop batti Earthen container, preferably a pot Flowers Turmeric Honey Incense sticks (agharbatti) Lamp Milk Oil lamp Roli Sandalwood Sindoor

Karwa Chauth fast is considered as one of the most difficult fasts as women cannot even drink water during their fast. The Chaturthi tithi is to start at 3:24 p.m. tomorrow i.e. November 4 and end at 5:14 p.m. the next day or on November 5. The pooja timings are 5.33 p.m. to 6.39 p.m.

The wives end their fast in the night only after they sight the moon. The first sip of water and morsel is fed to the wives by their husbands.

Karwa in Karwa Chauth refers to an earthen pot which is an important part of the Karwa Chauth rituals. The word Chauth is used with it because this festival falls on the 4th day in the Kartik month after the full moon.

