The lottery department of Kerala government on Wednesday released the Akshaya AK 337 lottery results. Only because of transparency, lotteries in Kerala are very popular among people. People who have purchased the Akshaya AK 337 lottery ticket can check their lottery results announced by the state government. The results were declared at 3:30 PM publicly. Remember there may be some chances of mistakes in winning numbers but chances are very less. So, the people are advised to recheck with official results. A lottery is a form of legalized government gambling that involves the drawing of numbers for a prize. Lotteries are outlawed by some governments, while others endorse it to the extent of organizing a national or state lottery. It is common to find some degree of regulation of lottery by the government. The Akshaya lottery Prize money details are as follows 1st Prize Rs. 65,00,000/-, 2nd Prize of Akshaya AK 319 Lottery is Rs. 2,00,000/, Third prize Rs. 10,000/-, fourth prize 5,000/-, with the consolation prize of Rs. 10,000.

Akshaya AK 337 Prize Details:

1st Prize- Rs :6,500,000/-

Consolation Prize- Rs. 10,000/-

2nd Prize- Rs :200,000/-

3rd Prize- Rs. 10,000/-

4th Prize- Rs. 5,000/-

5th Prize- Rs. 2,000/-

6th Prize- Rs. 1,000/-

7th Prize- Rs. 500/-

8th Prize- Rs. 100/-

However, the prize winners of Akshaya AK 337 are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

1st Prize- Rs :5,000,000/-

AH 255003 (KOTTAYAM)

Consolation Prize- Rs. 10,000/-

AA 255003 AB 255003 AC 255003 AD 255003

AE 255003 AF 255003 AG 255003 AJ 255003

AK 255003 AL 255003 AM 255003

2nd Prize- Rs :200,000/-

AA 889710 (PATHANAMTHITTA)

AB 214639 (PALAKKAD)

AC 625374 (ALAPPUZHA)

AD 520077 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

AE 123837 (KANNUR)

AF 283846 (KANNUR)

AG 812707 (KOTTAYAM)

AH 882252 (KOLLAM)

AJ 843952 (MALAPPURAM)

AK 877091 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

AL 883224 (KOLLAM)

AM 850049 (KOZHIKODE)

3rd Prize- Rs :100,000/-

AA 629214 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

AB 614153 (KOLLAM)

AC 258817 (PATHANAMTHITTA)

AD 282750 (KANNUR)

AE 524508 (KOLLAM)

AF 488784 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

AG 450808 (PALAKKAD)

AH 732963 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

AJ 595605 (KANNUR)

AK 411521 (KASARGODE)

AL 674083 (MALAPPURAM)

AM 758871 (KOTTAYAM)

4th Prize- Rs. 5,000/-

0846 0873 3913 4121 4659

5645 5699 5759 8848

5th Prize- Rs. 2,000/-

0441 0633 1652 3163 4277

5876 6118 6286 7895 8032

8212 9647

6th Prize- Rs. 1,000/-

0388 0559 0794 1585 1757

2090 2099 2230 2248 2593

3026 3806 3928 4476 4914

5060 5256 5366 5491 5606

6314 6819 6871 7775 8026

8143 8186 8277 8514 9376

9699 9774

7th Prize- Rs. 500/-

0036 0300 0377 0645 0756

1243 1354 2166 2340 2614

2620 3479 3747 4099 4146

4192 4281 4539 4696 5013

5047 5271 5506 5931 6015

6158 6229 6232 6488 6573

7333 7537 7620 7845 7996

8420 8569 8799 9037 9467

9571 9826

8th Prize- Rs. 100/-

0129 0376 0448 0460 0473

0548 0659 0948 1092 1152

1199 1284 1441 1534 1660

1714 1742 1837 2004 2010

2050 2055 2288 2471 2501

2523 2562 2688 2760 2817

2956 2970 3022 3164 3215

3222 3262 3497 3499 3661

3722 3883 4132 4614 4666

4833 4996 5056 5094 5207

5291 5603 5672 5702 5945

6030 6235 6316 6513 6526

6568 6640 6763 6873 6912

7240 7324 7327 7468 7871

8348 8350 8362 8647 8718

8759 8810 9070 9258 9356

9596 9630 9670 9688 9995

