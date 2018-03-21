The lottery department of Kerala government on Wednesday released the Akshaya AK 337 lottery results. Only because of transparency, lotteries in Kerala are very popular among people. People who have purchased the Akshaya AK 337 lottery ticket can check their lottery results announced by the state government. The results were declared at 3:30 PM publicly. Remember there may be some chances of mistakes in winning numbers but chances are very less. So, the people are advised to recheck with official results. A lottery is a form of legalized government gambling that involves the drawing of numbers for a prize. Lotteries are outlawed by some governments, while others endorse it to the extent of organizing a national or state lottery. It is common to find some degree of regulation of lottery by the government. The Akshaya lottery Prize money details are as follows 1st Prize Rs. 65,00,000/-, 2nd Prize of Akshaya AK 319 Lottery is Rs. 2,00,000/, Third prize Rs. 10,000/-, fourth prize 5,000/-, with the consolation prize of Rs. 10,000.
Akshaya AK 337 Prize Details:
1st Prize- Rs :6,500,000/-
Consolation Prize- Rs. 10,000/-
2nd Prize- Rs :200,000/-
3rd Prize- Rs. 10,000/-
4th Prize- Rs. 5,000/-
5th Prize- Rs. 2,000/-
6th Prize- Rs. 1,000/-
7th Prize- Rs. 500/-
8th Prize- Rs. 100/-
However, the prize winners of Akshaya AK 337 are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.
1st Prize- Rs :5,000,000/-
AH 255003 (KOTTAYAM)
Consolation Prize- Rs. 10,000/-
AA 255003 AB 255003 AC 255003 AD 255003
AE 255003 AF 255003 AG 255003 AJ 255003
AK 255003 AL 255003 AM 255003
2nd Prize- Rs :200,000/-
AA 889710 (PATHANAMTHITTA)
AB 214639 (PALAKKAD)
AC 625374 (ALAPPUZHA)
AD 520077 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)
AE 123837 (KANNUR)
AF 283846 (KANNUR)
AG 812707 (KOTTAYAM)
AH 882252 (KOLLAM)
AJ 843952 (MALAPPURAM)
AK 877091 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)
AL 883224 (KOLLAM)
AM 850049 (KOZHIKODE)
3rd Prize- Rs :100,000/-
AA 629214 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)
AB 614153 (KOLLAM)
AC 258817 (PATHANAMTHITTA)
AD 282750 (KANNUR)
AE 524508 (KOLLAM)
AF 488784 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)
AG 450808 (PALAKKAD)
AH 732963 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)
AJ 595605 (KANNUR)
AK 411521 (KASARGODE)
AL 674083 (MALAPPURAM)
AM 758871 (KOTTAYAM)
4th Prize- Rs. 5,000/-
0846 0873 3913 4121 4659
5645 5699 5759 8848
5th Prize- Rs. 2,000/-
0441 0633 1652 3163 4277
5876 6118 6286 7895 8032
8212 9647
6th Prize- Rs. 1,000/-
0388 0559 0794 1585 1757
2090 2099 2230 2248 2593
3026 3806 3928 4476 4914
5060 5256 5366 5491 5606
6314 6819 6871 7775 8026
8143 8186 8277 8514 9376
9699 9774
7th Prize- Rs. 500/-
0036 0300 0377 0645 0756
1243 1354 2166 2340 2614
2620 3479 3747 4099 4146
4192 4281 4539 4696 5013
5047 5271 5506 5931 6015
6158 6229 6232 6488 6573
7333 7537 7620 7845 7996
8420 8569 8799 9037 9467
9571 9826
8th Prize- Rs. 100/-
0129 0376 0448 0460 0473
0548 0659 0948 1092 1152
1199 1284 1441 1534 1660
1714 1742 1837 2004 2010
2050 2055 2288 2471 2501
2523 2562 2688 2760 2817
2956 2970 3022 3164 3215
3222 3262 3497 3499 3661
3722 3883 4132 4614 4666
4833 4996 5056 5094 5207
5291 5603 5672 5702 5945
6030 6235 6316 6513 6526
6568 6640 6763 6873 6912
7240 7324 7327 7468 7871
8348 8350 8362 8647 8718
8759 8810 9070 9258 9356
9596 9630 9670 9688 9995
