On Wednesday, after the results of Sthree Sakthi lottery, the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries has announced Kerala lottery Results for Christmas New Year bumper 2018. The winning number is for ‘X’ mas-New Year bumper (BR 59) is LE 261550. This year Kerala lottery Results sold out around 72 lakh tickets. Kerala lottery Results draw was inaugurated by Minister Kadannappally Ramachandran at Sree Chitra Home in Thiruvananthapuram. Kerala State Lotteries is a lottery programme run by the Government of Kerala. Established in 1967, under the lottery department of the Government of Kerala, it is the first of its kind in India.

In 1967 all private lotteries were banned and the Government of Kerala started the Kerala State Lotteries. The idea behind the setup of the new department was from the then Finance Minister of the state, P. K. Kunju Sahib. The objectives of starting the programme were to provide employment to people and supplement government finance without disturbing the public.

72 lakh tickets were released in six series categories: GO, LD, EN, JU, BI, LE, XM, NY

1st Prize- Rs :60,000,000/- LE 261550 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

Consolation Prize- Rs. 100,000/- GO 261550 LD 261550 EN 261550 JU 261550

BI 261550 XM 261550 NY 261550

2nd Prize- Rs :1,000,000/- GO 408692 (PALAKKAD)

GO 475591 (PALAKKAD)

LD 204813 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

LD 243228 (ERNAKULAM)

EN 252814 (ERNAKULAM)

EN 495539 (KOZHIKKODE)

JU 178044 (THRISSUR)

JU 312014 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

BI 238414 (KANNUR)

BI 290753 (KASARGODE)

LE 161690 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

LE 241241 (ERNAKULAM)

XM 126215 (KOZHIKKODE)

XM 252866 (ERNAKULAM)

NY 147700 (ALAPPUZHA)

NY 243295 (ERNAKULAM)

3rd Prize- Rs :500,000/- GO 146502 (ALAPPUZHA)

GO 438744 (ERNAKULAM)

LD 370874 (PATHANAMTHITTA)

LD 523527 (THRISSUR)

EN 261063 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

EN 388676 (THRISSUR)

JU 255997 (THRISSUR)

JU 414881 (MALAPPURAM)

BI 208241 (WAYANAD)

BI 362279 (KOLLAM)

LE 447602 (ERNAKULAM)

LE 503463 (PALAKKAD)

XM 475467 (PALAKKAD)

XM 504256 (ALAPPUZHA)

NY 349138 (KANNUR)

NY 462861 (KANNUR)

FOR THE TICKETS ENDING WITH THE FOLLOWING NUMBERS

4th Prize- Rs. 100,000/- 27139

5th Prize- Rs. 5,000/- 0151 0380 0794 0880 1652

1718 1741 1772 1968 2114

2234 2513 2677 3725 5154

6015 6135 6149 6164 6218

6332 6922 7018 7222 7505

7594 7875 8005 9103 9250

6th Prize- Rs. 3,000/- 0473 0511 1017 1485 2313

2529 2767 3263 3667 3738

4001 4079 4245 5786 7316

7743 8078 8289

7th Prize- Rs. 2,000/- 0107 0241 0618 0885 1587

2307 2874 3587 3627 4572

4804 4881 4892 5402 5662

5978 6022 6444 6933 7449

7636 7707 7776 8851 8912

9261 9362 9528 9769 9876

8th Prize- Rs. 1,000/- 0187 0248 0724 1003 1219

1432 1693 1832 1945 2052

2358 2896 3005 3114 3125

3155 3315 3517 3796 4214

4396 5022 5646 5804 6103

6790 6953 6959 6990 7365

7484 7666 7819 7878 8010

8021 8323 8920 9036 9256

9th Prize- Rs. 500/- 0292 0347 0378 0469 0626

0868 1101 1131 1182 1342

1542 1601 1632 1674 1702

1747 1980 2094 2099 2145

2653 2669 2728 3002 3041

3073 3080 3146 3313 3449

4109 4294 4299 4333 4368

4397 4503 4542 4546 4557

4801 4850 4912 5027 5113

5115 5119 5313 5474 5484

5563 5583 5618 5680 5770

5874 5887 5920 5995 6003

6216 6248 6293 6389 6468

6476 6526 6540 6647 6648

6657 6979 7120 7202 7465

7613 7686 7764 7794 7895

7964 7978 8042 8088 8218

8575 8645 8719 8834 9313

9317 9319 9410 9436 9454

9495 9925 9947 9949 9967

(Disclaimer- Winners of the prize are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published by the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.)