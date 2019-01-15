Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 140 Result: The results of Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 140 has been released at 3:00 PM today by the Kerala State Lotteries department. Candidates who have participated can check the result pdf on the official website keralalotteries.com now. Candidates can click on the direct link to download lottery result given here.

Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 140 Result: The Kerala State Lotteries department has released the result of Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 140 today, January 15, 2019 on the official website. Those who had bought the tickets can now check the website and check if they have won any prize. The candidates need to visit the official website – keralalotteries.com to download the results. Moreover, the results have been published on the website at 4:00PM as notified earlier.

The winner of the Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 140 will be granted Rs 60 lakh while the second prize and third prize winners will be granted Rs 10 lakh and Rs 5 Lakh according to reports in a leading daily. Moreover, a consolation prize of worth Rs 8,000 will be awarded to the 4th winner. The Kerala government organises four bumper Lotteries during the festivals of Onam, Vishu, Pooja/Dussehra and Christmas and also other two seasonal jackpots in summer and monsoon.

How to check the Lottery Results?

Candidates need to visit the official website of Kerala State Lottery Department – keralalotteries.com

Now, on the homepage click on the”Result” link

Candidates will be directed to the next page

Now, click on the link dated 15/01/2019 for downloading the result

Click on the option to view the result

A pdf will be displayed

Download and check if your Lottery Ticket Number exists on the pdf

Now, contact the authority or Kerala State Lottery Department to claim the prize

Here is the direct link to download 15/01/2019 Lottery Result: http://103.251.43.52/lottery/reports/draw/tmp64815.pdf

