Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 140 Result: The Kerala State Lotteries department has released the result of Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 140 today, January 15, 2019 on the official website. Those who had bought the tickets can now check the website and check if they have won any prize. The candidates need to visit the official website – keralalotteries.com to download the results. Moreover, the results have been published on the website at 4:00PM as notified earlier.
The winner of the Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 140 will be granted Rs 60 lakh while the second prize and third prize winners will be granted Rs 10 lakh and Rs 5 Lakh according to reports in a leading daily. Moreover, a consolation prize of worth Rs 8,000 will be awarded to the 4th winner. The Kerala government organises four bumper Lotteries during the festivals of Onam, Vishu, Pooja/Dussehra and Christmas and also other two seasonal jackpots in summer and monsoon.
How to check the Lottery Results?
- Candidates need to visit the official website of Kerala State Lottery Department – keralalotteries.com
- Now, on the homepage click on the”Result” link
- Candidates will be directed to the next page
- Now, click on the link dated 15/01/2019 for downloading the result
- Click on the option to view the result
- A pdf will be displayed
- Download and check if your Lottery Ticket Number exists on the pdf
- Now, contact the authority or Kerala State Lottery Department to claim the prize
Here is the direct link to download 15/01/2019 Lottery Result: http://103.251.43.52/lottery/reports/draw/tmp64815.pdf
Previous Lottery Result links:
- 14/01/2019: WIN-WIN (W-495) : http://103.251.43.52/lottery/reports/draw/tmp64807.pdf
- 13/01/2019: POURNAMI (RN-374): http://103.251.43.52/lottery/reports/draw/tmp64796.pdf
- 12/01/2019: Karunya (KR-379): http://103.251.43.52/lottery/reports/draw/tmp64788.pdf
