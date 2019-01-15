 Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 140 Today Results: The Kerala State Lotteries department is all set to announce the Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 140 results today, January 15, 2019 at around 3:00 PM. However, the official results will be available for the public only after 4:00 PM on the official website www.keralalotteries.com, according to reports in a leading daily. The first prize winner of the lottery will be awarded Rs 60 lakh followed by the second and third prize winners with Rs 10 lakh and Rs 5 Lakh respectively. There will also be a consolation prize of Rs 8,000.

Meanwhile, this Lottery is one of the biggest Lotteries in the state of Kerala which is conducted on a daily basis with seven daily multiple bumper draws. Also, the Kerala government organises four festival bumper Lotteries during Onam, Vishu, Pooja/Dussehra and Christmas along with other two seasonal jackpots during monsoon and summer.

How to check the Lottery Results?

  • Log into the official website of Kerala state lottery department – www.keralalotteries.com
  • Search for the “Result” link on the homepage and click on it
  • Now, Candidates will be taken to the result page
  • Here, click on the link of result dated 15/01/2019
  • Click on view
  • A pdf will open on the screen of your computer
  • Check if your Lottery Ticket Number exists on the pdf
  • Download the result pdf for reference if necessary
  • To claim the prize, contact the authority or Kerala State Lottery Department 

Direct link to download the Lottery Result of Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 140: http://www.keralalotteries.com/

