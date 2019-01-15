Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 140 Today Results: The Kerala State Lotteries department will be declaring the results of Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 140 at 3:00 PM and the pdf will be available on the official website at 4:00PM. Candidates can follow the steps given below to check the lottery result.

Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 140 Today Results: The Kerala State Lotteries department is all set to announce the Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 140 results today, January 15, 2019 at around 3:00 PM. However, the official results will be available for the public only after 4:00 PM on the official website www.keralalotteries.com, according to reports in a leading daily. The first prize winner of the lottery will be awarded Rs 60 lakh followed by the second and third prize winners with Rs 10 lakh and Rs 5 Lakh respectively. There will also be a consolation prize of Rs 8,000.

Meanwhile, this Lottery is one of the biggest Lotteries in the state of Kerala which is conducted on a daily basis with seven daily multiple bumper draws. Also, the Kerala government organises four festival bumper Lotteries during Onam, Vishu, Pooja/Dussehra and Christmas along with other two seasonal jackpots during monsoon and summer.

How to check the Lottery Results?

Log into the official website of Kerala state lottery department – www.keralalotteries.com

Search for the “Result” link on the homepage and click on it

Now, Candidates will be taken to the result page

Here, click on the link of result dated 15/01/2019

Click on view

A pdf will open on the screen of your computer

Check if your Lottery Ticket Number exists on the pdf

Download the result pdf for reference if necessary

To claim the prize, contact the authority or Kerala State Lottery Department

Direct link to download the Lottery Result of Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 140: http://www.keralalotteries.com/

Previous Lottery Result links:

Read More