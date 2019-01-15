Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 140 Today Results: The Kerala State Lotteries department is all set to announce the Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 140 results today, January 15, 2019 at around 3:00 PM. However, the official results will be available for the public only after 4:00 PM on the official website www.keralalotteries.com, according to reports in a leading daily. The first prize winner of the lottery will be awarded Rs 60 lakh followed by the second and third prize winners with Rs 10 lakh and Rs 5 Lakh respectively. There will also be a consolation prize of Rs 8,000.
Meanwhile, this Lottery is one of the biggest Lotteries in the state of Kerala which is conducted on a daily basis with seven daily multiple bumper draws. Also, the Kerala government organises four festival bumper Lotteries during Onam, Vishu, Pooja/Dussehra and Christmas along with other two seasonal jackpots during monsoon and summer.
How to check the Lottery Results?
- Log into the official website of Kerala state lottery department – www.keralalotteries.com
- Search for the “Result” link on the homepage and click on it
- Now, Candidates will be taken to the result page
- Here, click on the link of result dated 15/01/2019
- Click on view
- A pdf will open on the screen of your computer
- Check if your Lottery Ticket Number exists on the pdf
- Download the result pdf for reference if necessary
- To claim the prize, contact the authority or Kerala State Lottery Department
Direct link to download the Lottery Result of Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 140: http://www.keralalotteries.com/
Previous Lottery Result links:
- 14/01/2019: WIN-WIN (W-495) : http://103.251.43.52/lottery/reports/draw/tmp64807.pdf
- 13/01/2019: POURNAMI (RN-374): http://103.251.43.52/lottery/reports/draw/tmp64796.pdf
- 12/01/2019: Karunya (KR-379): http://103.251.43.52/lottery/reports/draw/tmp64788.pdf
