Kerala Lottery result 2019: Kerala Nirmal NR-118 result 2019 will be declared today on Kerala State lottery department’s official website @ www.keralalotteryresult.net. The Kerala Lottery results 2019 are expected to be declared at around 3 pm today. The complete list of winners will be available by 4 pm on the official website. The lucky draw will be held at the Gorkhy Bhavan Auditorium using a lottery machine. The lucky winner of the Nirmal NR-118 lottery results will claim Rs 60 lakh as the first prize and runner-up will win Rs 5 lakh. The person on the 3rd position will get Rs 1 lakh, while a consolation prize winner will also be selected through a lucky draw and he/she will get Rs 8000.

The 4th and 5th prize winners will get Rs 5,000 and Rs 1,000 respectively. The 6th prize is for Rs 500, while the 7th is Rs 100. The winners can encash their prize money below Rs 5000 from any lottery selling point. While prize above Rs 5000 can be claimed through bank or post office after the identity verification. The winners are advised to verify their ticket numbers with winning numbers through Kerala lottery results and claim the prize and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days to Kerala government.

The prize money will be given after the deduction of taxes and other charges. The result will be available @ www.keralalotteryresult.net once declared.

About the Kerala Lotteries:

The Kerala lottery department was set up in India in 1967. It is headed by the Finance Ministery of Kerala. Within no time, the department has grown throughout the length and breadth of Kerala by contributing to the needful. Late Mr PK Seydu Mohammed was the first director of the Kerala Lottery department and it had released its first lottery ticket on November 1, the same year. The ticket valued at Re. 1 carried first prize money of Rs. 50,000. The first draw took place after more than 60 days i.e., on January 26.