Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 142 Results: The Kerala state lottery department is set to announce the results and winner names of the Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 142 today. The winner of the Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 142 will get the Rs 60 lakh and the second winner will get Rs 10 lakh and Rs 5,000 will be awarded to the 3rd winner. While a consolation prize is Rs 8,000 will be handed over to the winners. According to the Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery website, the SS 142 lottery results will be announced at 3 pm. The Kerala Lottery department will upload the results at around 4 pm on its official website—keralalotteries.com.

The price of a single ticket is Rs 30, while the entire book costs Rs 750. The reports say that winners can claim their prize money, if it is less than Rs 5,000, from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount is more than Rs 5,000, then winners have to submit their tickets with an id proof at any bank or government lottery office. The Kerala lottery department is giving millions with daily and multiple bumper lucky draws.

The Kerala state department has recently announced X-Mas and New Year bumper lottery results and the 1st winner claimed a bumper prize of Rs 6 crore. The contestants brought a ticket for Rs 200.

