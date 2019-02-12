Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 144 results: The Kerala Lotteries is set to declare the result of the Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 144 results worth Rs 60 lakh. The Sthree Sakthi Lottery result 2019 will be declared on keralalotteries.com. The Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 144 winner list would also be declared in next days newspaper also.

According to the reports, the live results would be announced at around 3 pm on February 13, 2019. The official results would be available by 4 pm on the Kerala state lottery department’s official website— www. keralalotteries.com. The Kerala state lottery department had sold the ticket for Rs 30 and on Wednesday the results would be declared. The reports suggest that the Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 144 results would be published in the next day’s newspaper also.

According to the official website of the Kerala state lottery department, the lucky winner can claim the winning amount, if it is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala.

While the lucky winners who would win the prize more than Rs 5,000 have to surrender their tickets at a bank or any government lottery office with thier id proofs.

The Kerala lottery department organises seven daily and multiple bumpers. The state government also organises four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Durga Pooja/Dussehra.

