A proclaimed offender and accused in many financial cases, Vijay Mallya is truly a king of good times because 62-year-old liquor baron is planning to get married for the 3rd time. Mallya is all set to tie the knot with long-time girlfriend Pink Lalwani, who used to work in Mallya’s Kingfisher Airlines. In 2011, Mallya had offered air hostess job to Pinky in Kingfisher Airlines. After some time, both of them started a conversation with each other, which gradually converted into love. The couple had recently celebrated their third anniversary and their wedding is on the cards as per the reports.

Pinky has always supported Mallya in all his tough times, claims family members. The couple used to visit the public events together and some earlier reports had also claimed that both of them are in a live-in relationship. It is reported that both of them are living in United Kingdom’s capital London after Mallya fled the country in March 2016 in the Rs 9,000 crore Kingfisher loan case. Erstwhile former Rajya Sabha member was married to Sameera Tyabjee, a former air hostess with state-owned airlines Air India. Legally, he is still the husband of Rekha Mallya, his childhood friend. He has three kids from his two marriages, a son named Siddharth and two-daughters Leanna and Tanya.

On March 27, a special court in Delhi had ordered attachment of properties of businessman Vijay Mallya. The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Deepak Shehrawat directed the Bengaluru police commissioner to follow the court order and asked him to submit a report by May 8 regarding the compliance of the order.

On January 4, the court had declared Mallya a proclaimed offender for evading summons in a money laundering case related to Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). The court was hearing the final arguments in the 2000 case relating to reported violation by Mallya of the provisions of erstwhile Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) in arranging funds to advertise his company’s liquor products abroad.

