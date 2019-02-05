Talking about the love week the first day of the valentine's day is the rose day, then propose day, Chocolate day, teddy day, promise day, hug day and kiss day. Kiss day is celebrated on the 6th day of the valentines week. To share your love with the special one here are some cheesy lines for your baby, Shonas, babus which will melt their heart.

With just a week left to Valentine’s day, people are already going crazy planning out gifts for their loved ones! Whether it be old or young love knows no age limit. Valentine’s day basically originated from abroad but is celebrated with full zeal and enthusiasm in India as well. Young lovers come together to show their love and affection for each other with beautiful and thoughtful gifts and presents.

Valentine’s day is divided into two parts one is the love week and the other is anti-love week. Talking about the love week the first day of the valentine’s day is the rose day, then propose day, Chocolate day, teddy day, promise day, hug day and kiss day. Kiss day is celebrated on the 6th day of the valentines week. To share your love with the special one here are some cheesy lines for your baby, Shonas, babus which will melt their heart.

Kiss Day quotes and wishes:

We get heat from the sun, We get water from rain, We breathe through the air, And sweet kiss energizes the relationship. HAPPY KISS DAY!!!!!!! “If my lips can express my love and feelings So my lips would be on your forever HAPPY KISS DAY TO MY LOVE… “I want to show my love But you did it with only one kiss HAPPY KISS DAY… Kiss is the most natural way to Express love, affection, and care Happy kiss day to my loved ones… “Kisses are like happiness So it is best when shared Happy KISS day… A Kiss is just a gesture of love and affection which comes from deep within the heart and touches deep within the soul Kiss is sweet, a sweet gesture of love, gratitude of respect and the attitude of love… Kiss is garnished on a dish of love with love… Kissing you is like a drug to me and you are my addiction I CAN’T LIVE OUT YOU… I LOVE YOU, MY LOVE, Kiss is the first step to show how much I love you, how much I think about you, how much I miss u and show that I trust u… Love is blind Be very kind When I kiss you Please don’t mind Don’t Kiss A Lady Police, She Will Say, Hands Up. Don’t Kiss A Lady Doctor, She Will Say, Next Please Always Kiss A Lady Teacher, She Will Say, Repeat It 5 Time Kisses Spread Germs. Germs Are Hated… Come On Baby Kiss Me, Because of I M Vaccinated Kiss is the first step to show how much I love you, how much I think about you, how much I miss u and show that I trust u… Isn’t a kiss is the very autograph of love? It takes a lot of experience for a girl to kiss like a beginner I am like a Kiss, not because of it’s beauty, but because I am able to bloom and grow with you…

Read More